Go ahead and play the devil’s advocate with Zach Carlson.
Ask him, right off the bat, why some dyed-in-the-wool, all-American beer drinker should give cider the old college try, and he’ll laugh and let out a “hmmm.”
“Oh, boy,” he says.
Oh, boy indeed.
With the thrust-into-the-spotlight world of craft beer taking over the world, the original American drink — cider — is joining the fun. What was once reserved for the world of barley and hops with terms such as “IPA” and “Gose” entering the drinking nomenclature in recent years, now cider finds itself entering the conversation.
Look no further than Virginia’s Cider Week, which started Friday and runs through Sunday.
“Join the hard cider revival” screams the week’s webpage, replete with exclamation point after the decree.
And Carlson, co-owner of Sage Bird Ciderworks in Harrisonburg, is part of the revolution and ready to sell any and all comers on the beverage with roots that dig back to Colonial times on these shores.
“First of all,” he says, finally finding the words to convince that the fermented apple drink is worth giving a try, “a lot of cider is not nearly as sweet as a lot of people are accustomed to.”
And, just like its barley-and-hops counterpart, cider provides a blank slate to toy with tastes, body and all-around fun factor.
“You see plenty of adjuncts and manipulations,” Carlson says. “Cider is an exciting frontier; it’s where craft beer was 10 to 15 years ago.”
A lot of the things that breweries are doing with beer, so too are cideries with cider. There are ciders aged in bourbon barrels and the fruited sours. The important part, Carlson says, is making sure that the apple remains as the star of the show.
What better way to showcase the apple than with Cider Week.
Sage Bird has plenty of events scheduled this week to help celebrate the fermented apple, including Friday’s release of Dark Holler — a bourbon barrel-aged spiced cider that Carlson calls the “quintessential fall and winter cider.” The tasting room also plans on showcasing other Virginia cideries, among them two different drinks from Potter’s Craft Cider out of Free Union and Richmond’s Blue Bee.
“We’re really excited about it. They’re pushing the limits,” Carlson says. “We’re excited to share with folks.”
Old Hill Cider in Timberville is also joining the Cider Week festivities, sharing two guest ciders from Maiden’s Courthouse Creek — Blackberry Lavender and Rustico.
Seeing how the other cideries work and flavors they produce is an advantage, Carlson says, and a learning tool for his small city operation that opened its doors in September, smack dab in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, nobody likes to talk about COVID, but everyone has to talk about COVID,” he says. “It’s definitely going to look different.”
After Gov. Ralph Northam announced substantial new statewide restrictions on gatherings and certain businesses in an effort to slow rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, including ending alcohol sales in bars, restaurants, wineries and taprooms at 10 p.m., Sage Bird adjusted its hours with a 10 p.m. close on its normal days of operation — Wednesday through Sunday.
But with safety measures in place — including hand sanitizer in the taproom — Carlson is ready to take part in his first Cider Week with Sage Bird open.
And the future of ciders is limitless, he says.
“We’re in a very wide-open time. There are some folks who wouldn’t dare put anything other than apple in their ciders,” Carlson says. “I don’t think there’s a right or wrong way. Cider is still finding itself.”
