A local homeless shelter that’s been closed since March reopens today.
Suspending operations for a review after accusations of mismanagement, the Salvation Army Family Services and Emergency Shelter on Jefferson Street reopened today with renovations and new leadership after celebrating a ribbon-cutting and open house Thursday.
“We’re glad and ready to go,” said Captain Duane Burleigh, who returned to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg along with his wife, Captain Cathie Burleigh, after serving in the position from 2008 to 2014.
The 38-bed shelter, which requires an ID, background check and clear drug test for entry, underwent renovations, cleaning and upgrades to several bathrooms along with the addition of a new heavy-duty washer and dryer donated by the women’s auxiliary, shelter staff said.
“We did a lot of updating and we did a lot of painting,” Duane Burleigh said. “We had some places where there were round lights in square holes, but we fixed all that.”
Opening at 4 p.m. each evening, the shelter provides an evening meal, grab-and-go breakfast, bathrooms with showers, washers and dryers for laundry, and bunk beds in dorm-style and shared rooms on separate floors for men and women, according to Cathie Burleigh.
A 90-day emergency shelter, Salvation Army shelters are focused on helping guests form a path to rehousing through employment, shelter staff said.
“[Guests] have a limited time to meet with a case manager first and they develop a plan,” Cathie Burleigh said. “If they’re in process, if they’ve started working, if they’re on a housing list, those dates can be extended for people who are working toward getting out of homelessness.”
New staff includes shelter operations manager Kirk Saunders, who joins a team of seven staff shelter monitors.
“[Preparation] has been pretty easy,” Saunders said. “The staff that I have inherited is competent and well-versed in what we need to do.”
