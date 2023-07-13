FRONT ROYAL — The Front Royal Corps of the Salvation Army is seeking the community’s help in raising money for a renovation project at its thrift store as well as its social services programs.
“Things are kind of difficult right now,” said Capt. Ann Hawk, who oversees operations at the South Street Family Store as well as the organization’s community outreach programs and church. “It’s a struggle right now to get sales. We’re about to start a renovation project and we need to raise about $20,000 from the community for that.”
The renovation project, which will cost about $47,000, will include removing rotting exterior decking, replacing guttering, and patching a hole in the brick on the thrift store’s Cloud Street side as well as new siding and window trim on the South Street side, Hawk said. The Salvation Army will use about $24,000 in capital funds from its territorial office and a $3,000 grant from the Front Royal Rotary Club along with the $20,000 it hopes to raise from the community to pay for the work, she said.
“It looks atrocious. We’re on a main street and we really want to get it looking better for the community. We’re hoping that we’ll be able to get more people in to buy things. The store supports our programs,” Hawk said.
Sales at the store have taken a noticeable dip since March, Hawk said, adding that the thrift store often runs sales and special offers in an effort to bring in customers. Low sales mean less money with which to help the community, Hawk explained.
The Salvation Army’s social services programs include a food pantry, rent and utility assistance (as funds are available), clothing vouchers, and services for the homeless community that include meals and access to a warming/cooling center, Hawk said.
In fiscal year 2022, the Front Royal Corps distributed 357 grocery orders and 1,976 snacks from its community table and provided more than 1,500 items of clothing from the Family Store through its voucher program, according to the organization’s annual report. Serving residents of Warren, Page, Rappahannock, and Shenandoah counties, the local corps also provided utility and rent assistance to dozens of families, the report says.
“The idea is that when people come to the Salvation Army they can find help and hope,” Hawk said, adding that demand for services is increasing.
“We’re working a lot with the homeless. Some people come on a regular basis for a meal for the day,” she said. Hawk said the Salvation Army benefits from a partnership with Starbucks, which donates prepared food that is nearing its expiration date. “Through that partnership, we’re able to give them what they need to not be hungry in that moment.”
Clothing vouchers, which allow those in need to pick out three free outfits once every six months, have “actually doubled since last year,” Hawk said, adding that she believes those numbers are rising as a result of the Salvation Army’s work with the homeless community.
In addition to these ongoing efforts, the Salvation Army also hosts a community Thanksgiving meal, collects and distributes Christmas gifts for children and seniors through its Angel Tree program, and pays for children to participate in summer sleepaway camp.
“Our social services programs are funded through the thrift store and donations. The store is supposed to provide funding for those things, but we’re really just breaking even right now. We rely on donations. We don’t get any government grants. We get USDA food from the food bank, but no other funding other than donations,” Hawk said. “The money is raised locally and stays locally.”
In addition to funding, the Salvation Army is also in need of board members as well as volunteers at the food pantry, the thrift store, and the new Boys and Girls Club after-school program it will begin in August at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School. While the after-school program has grant funding for its launch, Hawk said that organizers would like to further reduce the cost for families and add more staff, all of which will require more money.
For more information or to make a donation, visit https://frontroyal.salvationarmypotomac.org/.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
