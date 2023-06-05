FRONT ROYAL — As of Tuesday, Samuels Public Library in Front Royal has received 597 requests for reconsideration forms from 53 individuals seeking to have 134 books removed from the library, said library director Michelle Ross.
The books in question mirror a list published on www.cleanupsamuels.com, a website mentioned in a May Facebook post in a group called Young Adults of St. John the Baptist (Catholic Church). According to the website, the list was compiled by a team of concerned parents with the goal of having books the group finds offensive books removed from the library. The group has not responded to requests for comment. The books are mostly graphic novels, and fiction and nonfiction titles primarily in the library’s juvenile and young adult sections that explore LGBTQ themes.
Ross explained that anyone with a library card can initiate the reconsideration process in which a formal review of an item is requested. Once the request is received, a committee of library staff members reads the material in question, refers to the library’s collection development policy, and makes a decision to retain, relocate, or remove the item, Ross said. After the decision is made, the requester is notified and can then choose to appeal to the library’s board of trustees, who will then go through a similar process with the item.
“We are following the procedures that we have in place. Some of these titles are titles that are already under consideration due to previous forms,” Ross said, noting that a library staff committee has thus far completed reviews of two titles — determining that those books should remain in the library. Those decisions are currently in the appeals process, she said, explaining that an ad hoc committee is reviewing the books and will make a recommendation to the library’s board of trustees at its July 10 meeting.
“It’s going to take us some time to get through all 134 titles, but we will get through all of them. We read the whole book because our selections are based on a whole book, not on passages taken out of context,” Ross said.
Asked if the number of reconsideration requests is putting a strain on the 21-person library staff, Ross replied, “Of course it is. We are trying to keep up with it as best we can and while also doing all the other things we need to do to keep the library open and running for the whole community.”
As the library works through the reconsideration requests, some patrons are planning to attend the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to show their support and ensure that library funding remains steady.
Kelsey Johnson Lawrence has organized a Facebook event — Show up for Samuels Public Library — that encourages library supporters to attend the meeting.
“The library holds great significance for me due to various reasons. Personally, I have a deep appreciation for books and reading. Additionally, the library offers exceptional programs for adults and children alike. It serves as a unique community hub that caters to individuals of all age groups. Beyond being a place of solace and tranquility, it provides an opportunity for me to connect with my children and friends within the community. I often arrange meet-ups with other moms and their kids at the library. It's more than just a repository of books; it's a place that fosters a sense of community,” Lawrence said.
“This leads me to emphasize why books should remain available, even if some people may not appreciate them. The library serves a diverse range of individuals, and thus, its book collection should reflect that diversity. Books have personally allowed me to see the world through different perspectives and develop empathy and compassion for those with lifestyles different from my own. I am grateful that my children also have access to books that broaden their minds and nurture empathy within them. Books have the power to challenge stereotypes and foster acceptance. When we attempt to restrict the availability of certain types of books, we limit our own capacity to cultivate empathy, compassion, and understanding.”
Lawrence, a Warren County resident, organized the event in response to rumors she has heard about the possibility of library funding being cut if the books in question are not removed.
County Administrator Dr. Edwin C. Daley said that the county budget is set to be approved at the June 6 meeting. The proposed budget includes just over $1 million for the library, which is the same amount it received in the current budget, Daley said.
Noting that the Board of Supervisors has received a number of letters from those who want the books to stay as well as those who want to see the books removed, Daley said that he was not aware of any individual or group having approached the board or county offices in any official capacity on the matter.
“Some people have talked to individual supervisors. I don’t know what they said. Those were one-on-one conversations, but nothing has been formally presented to us,” he said. Daley explained that the budget can be amended throughout the year, and that changes to the budget would require public hearings and approval by the board.
Asked about potential future funding changes for the library, Happy Creek District Supervisor Jerome K. “Jay” Butler said he’s interested in having the library complete its review process before considering budgetary changes.
“It’s too early to make any budget decisions or adjustments on the library. This year's budget is pretty much in place. I doubt that there will be any adjustment at this point,” Butler said. “We need to address that, if and when we get there. Nobody has come right out and suggested that, but I’m sure it’s on people’s minds. We’ll address it when we get to it. I’ve been in leadership positions for the last 40 years and I’ve learned that it’s prudent not to jump to conclusions. That’s just part of being in a position of responsibility. You want to make sure you have as many facts as you can before you make any decisions.”
Butler, a member of St. John the Baptist Church according to his county government profile, said he has heard from both sides of the book debate.
“I’m hearing from constituents on both sides. I know that there are some folks concerned about banning any books and other folks are concerned and say ‘well, let's be prudent about what is in the library and what is not in the library.’ I fall on the side of let’s be prudent because there are certain things that we don’t want to expose our children to at too early of an age,” Butler said.
When asked about the role of parents in helping their children select reading material, he added, “Yes, it’s a very good point, but you’ve also got some young children who, unfortunately, the parents are not engaged or just flat out don’t care and I think it’s prudent for us as a community to make sure that at least those things that are very explicit, those things — whether or not a parent is involved — should not be available."
Ross said that the library is developing policy changes to address that concern.
“We are working on some ways to give parents better control through new card types that would restrict the materials their child can check out,” Ross said, noting that the policy is still being developed and will be presented to the board of trustees at its July meeting. Ross said that parents would be able to opt in to those restrictions should they choose. “Ultimately, we feel it is the parents’ responsibility and this would just help them with whatever they decide for their child.”
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.