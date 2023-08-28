WARREN COUNTY — It’s back to the drawing board for an agreement between the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Samuels Public Library.
Following a closed session in an emergency meeting Wednesday night, the library’s board of trustees voted unanimously to reject a draft Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) from Warren County.
The trustees will send a new draft version of the agreement to the county in response, said Trustee President Melody Hotek.
An MOA is a legal document that outlines the working arrangement between the county and various other organizations. Though not all agencies have agreements, the county and the library are seeking to clarify operational and funding mechanisms amid controversy over the library’s book collection.Noting that supervisors expressed an interest in voting on the MOA at their Sept. 19 meeting, Hotek said that trustees asked for a response from the county by Sept. 11. Trustees also asked the county for clarification on library funding.
Clean Up Samuels, a group advocating for the removal of books it finds objectionable, asked supervisors in June to cut funding to the library until the books were removed. As part of its budget approval, supervisors withheld 75 percent of the library’s $1.02 million budget allocation, noting an intention to revisit the issue in September.
According to minutes from the Wednesday night meeting, trustees requested clarification from the county on funds appropriated “and their ability to be disbursed for any other reason, should an agreement not be reached.”
In response to concerns from Clean Up Samuels, the library’s board of trustees adopted two new policies in July — creating two new library cards that allow parents to limit the sections from which their children select books and curating a “New Adult” section for readers 16 and over.
Library staff and trustees continue to work through requests by the group to remove nearly 140 books from the shelves, Hotek said. Thus far, trustees have voted to retain two books in place and move one to the New Adult section. Critics say the books are inappropriate and amount to “pornography.” Library supports say the books have been targeted for their LGBTQ themes, pointing out that many do not contain sexual content. Library staff and trustees have categorically denied that the library contains pornography.
A recent email from Front Royal Catholics Civic Education Group, which supports the efforts of Clean Up Samuels, notes the group’s dissatisfaction with the MOA process. The email quotes a Northern Virginia Daily article on the topic, in which County Administrator Edwin “Ed” Daley explained the process.
“As unsatisfactory a solution as an MOU [Memorandum of Understanding] is, why is this being done exclusively between a county employee bureaucrat and the library to the exclusion of representatives of Clean Up Samuels who represent the parents?” the email asks. “This MOA could tie the hands of future board of supervisors members who may be more in tune with the desires of the conservatives who elected them.”
The email cites that the civic group is in agreement with an Aug. 21 letter to supervisors from Rich Jamieson, who is running unopposed for the North River seat on the Board of Supervisors. In the letter, shared by the group, Jamieson encourages the board to withhold library funding, saying that the library supporters who have been speaking at the board’s public comment period for weeks do not represent the community.
“The profile of an average Warren County constituent does not include ‘activism’,” he wrote, citing his belief that the community’s conservative residents agree with Clean Up Samuels, but are not showing up at board meetings for many reasons, including busyness and a reluctance to speak in public.
A statement issued by interim library director Eileen Grady on Thursday notes that the library hopes to establish an MOA that outlines specific financial objectives and mutual goals reflected by recent changes at the library, ensuring operations will continue with funding from the county for the coming years.
“The Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees is hopeful that current negotiations with the Warren County Board of Supervisors will result in a path forward to maintain our mission to bring people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community,” Grady wrote. “These negotiations are sensitive, detailed, and have legal implications and therefore must be conducted with confidence and privacy until a consensus is reached and both boards have an open discussion on the merits of the agreement, take public votes, and are ready to share the contents with stakeholders.”
“Ultimately, we hope all parties are working toward the same goal, which is to enhance our community through literature and learning,” the statement says.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.