WARREN COUNTY — Supporters of Samuels Public Library asked the Warren County Board of Supervisors to release the remainder of the library’s budget and show support for the LGBTQ community during the public comment period at the board’s Tuesday meeting.
“I’m here to tell you that our children are in crisis and it’s not from reading a book off the library shelf. This has never been about the library, books or pornography. There’s a bigger issue here. Let’s call this what it is. It’s an attack on our LGBTQ children and community members — human beings, people who want to love and live freely, just like you and me. This is discrimination. It’s hate and it’s fear,” said Cathy Stride, the mother of a child lost to suicide and a volunteer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Stride said that suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10-24 and added that LGBTQ youth are more than four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers.
“LBGTQ youth are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, but rather placed at a higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society,” she said.
In June, supervisors voted to withhold 75 percent of the library’s $1.02 million budget allocation in response to complaints from a group that called for the removal of 134 books with LGBTQ representation and themes. The books are mostly graphic novels, and fiction and nonfiction titles primarily in the library’s juvenile and young adult sections. The group objects to what it calls pornography — though many of the books do not contain sexual material — profanity, and LGBTQ themes.
“Pornographic ‘young adult’ books, as well as books that promote fetishes such as the LGBTQ+ ideology have been found in the children’s and young adults sections of the library. Not only is this a risk for Catholic children whose parents are working to guard their innocence, but the presence of these books puts other children in our community at risk. We need to protect all of them,” read a May excerpt from the website of Clean Up Samuels Library, the group pushing for the books to be removed.
Though the board has not publicly directed the library to make changes, Supervisor Delores Oates posted to Facebook in June after the board’s budget vote that the library was fully funded and that one-quarter of the budget was allocated to continue operations “while we continue to work in good faith on policies that protect our children from sexually explicit material and ensure parents have control over their children’s reading choices.”
Front Royal resident Stevi Hubbard questioned Oates’ affiliation with Warren County resident Thomas Hinnant, who gave several interviews in June to various national media outlets about the Clean Up Samuels effort. Campaign finance reports posted by the Virginia Public Access Project indicate that Oates’ campaign for the District 31 seat in the Virginia House of Delegates paid Hinnant $20,000 for consulting from February through May.
“He has no experience from what we can see and, from what we can see, political consultants with 20-plus years’ experience earn about half of what he made,” said Hubbard. “It’s just not adding up, and it’s going unchecked.”
Oates acknowledged the payments in a June 26 email to the Daily, but did not elaborate on Hinnant’s role other than to say he worked on her campaign and that he did not consult with her on the library issue. Oates did not respond to a request for additional comment on Wednesday.
Last week, the library’s board of trustees voted to add two additional library card types, allowing parents the opportunity to restrict their child’s access to certain reading material. Library staff is also in the process of creating a new section, called “new adult,” for readers 16 and over. Trustees followed the recommendations of its ad hoc committee and staff to retain the first three books that have been reviewed. One of those titles will be moved to the new adult section.
Warren County resident Bethany O’Neill said she is disappointed that the library’s funding has not been released despite the changes Samuels has made.
“I’m so disappointed and I’m heartbroken. It’s apparent that this small group that ... is specifically targeting the LGBTQ community has actually persuaded you to silence the larger diverse community that represents Warren County. I’m so disappointed that words like ‘porn,’ ‘groomers,’ and ‘pedophile’ are being used to describe the library collection and staff and it appears you must actually believe these things — that our youth are at risk. It appears that way because you are still holding the budget hostage,” O’Neill said. “I have read 13 percent of the books on the proposed ban list and I have not found any sexually explicit material.”
O’Neill went on to praise the library’s collection, adding that the books she has read that have been requested for removal contain “beautiful stories” with characters who happen to be queer, of color, with various learning abilities who are struggling to be understood.
Nathan Bedell of Strasburg noted that the book “Mama and Mommy and Me in the Middle” by Nina LaCour, which explores the separation anxiety a child experiences when one of her parents is away, has been requested for removal.
“This kind of literature is what many in the Clean Up group have claimed in their reconsideration requests is ‘grooming’ children — by showing kids that other kids who have two moms might exist,” Bedell said. “For those who are victims of child sexual assault and actual grooming, I shouldn’t have to say how sickening and contemptuous this line of thought is — to equate one of the most horrible things that could happen to a child with kids being aware that LGBT people exist. To the Clean Up Samuels crowd, shame on you.”
On July 11, the library received an additional 208 requests from 41 people to remove the same 134 books.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
