Scheikl Reflects On Time As RCPS Superintendent

Oskar Scheikl always thought education could be done differently.

Growing up in Austria, learning about topics like social studies never really interested him. It was all about memorizing dates and battles and wars; nothing that related to growing up in a working-class family. After exploring the history of Austrian law in law school and then finding inspiration in the fictional teacher John Keating — played by Robin Williams, in the 1989 movie Dead Poets Society — Scheikl said he got attached to the image of just how different education could be.

Scheikl is retiring from RCPS after teaching in the system and later serving as its superintendent for six years. Scheikl is succeeded by Larry Shifflett in the role. Scheikl said he has learned much from his roles in education.

After getting engaged to an American citizen, he decided to come to the U.S. and ended up studying the often-forgotten histories of minorities at James Madison University. He wasn’t expecting to stay in the area, after growing up in cosmopolitan Salzburg, but after student teaching at Broadway High School, he grew attached to the community.

“I really felt so connected to Broadway, [which is] also a working-class community," Scheikl said. "The students there, they were interested in what we were talking about, they wanted to be taken seriously."

After teaching at Broadway High School for five years, Scheikl explored information security, applying his love for math and technology to analyze data, later receiving his doctorate at the University of Virginia in data-informed decision-making.

When the superintendent position opened up in 2017, Scheikl said, he felt like he needed to apply.

“I always had talked about how we can do this differently,” Scheikl said. “And so I felt like it wouldn't be really honest if I didn't then take the chance to at least apply for it.”

Now, as he’s finishing up his sixth and final year as superintendent, Scheikl said he learned to never see himself as the person with the answers, but instead tries to ask questions and remove obstacles to allow people to reach their full potential.

“[I tried to] build teams where those questions can be answered, and to trust people to do their own thing,” Scheikl said. “It's about the people, it's about the kids and just to see how many amazing people are in this community and what can happen when you loosen the reins.”

Scheikl said by far the most challenging time of his tenure was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheikl said it was the first time in his life that he dealt with anxious moments of having to make difficult decisions without concrete answers and navigate a community with polarized opinions.

“You feel powerless to some extent," Scheikl said. "It was just constant bombardment of information and to make good sense of it, and to try to get a community through that with all the political tension that came about as a result of it. I was in a situation where you knew there's almost no one who's going to be happy with the decision … That’s not easily done.”

Navigating polarized opinions outside of COVID-19 became an increasing occurrence both for Scheikl and for superintendents across the nation. Scheikl said he thinks a combination of factors, including national political discourse focusing on winning, social media echo chambers and COVID-19 has exacerbated the polarization around public education.

“There's a strong political movement to discredit public education … there are good conversations to be had about curriculum and what should happen in schools," Scheikl said. "But it's this kind of intentional attempt to discredit efforts to provide more mental health services, to be inclusive … that environment is really difficult right now."

Scheikl said he tried throughout his tenure to create teams with members who were willing to disagree and study topics they discussed in depth. One initiative that came out of these discussions, Scheikl said, was the community dialogue initiative and the student advisory committee, two things that have been highlights during his tenure.

His favorite part of being superintendent, he said, was being able to interact with students — coaching girls' soccer, attending Future Farmers of America conventions and projects around the Chesapeake Bay.

“That's been the best part of being around kids, seeing educators and leaders try different things,” Scheikl said. “This generation is amazing. They are so well-informed and inclusive, they are global thinkers, it's amazing.”

While Scheikl said he had many highlights during his tenure, one of the most recent ones was skydiving into his retirement party, a hobby of his that started 20 years ago, something his coworker and friend Eric Fitzgerald set up.

As he’s finishing his time at RCPS, Scheikl said he’ll be teaching school law at JMU part-time, coming full circle to his time in law school in Austria, but is still exploring options like traveling with his family. He said his family has been a great support during his time as superintendent, and he wouldn’t have been able to do it his way.

“I've approached it not as a position of power, but as a position that allows me to enable other people to do good things,” Scheikl said. “I've always tried to do things in the service of the community. It's about the kids and our educators and our staff and the community.”