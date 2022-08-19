This year, Scholars Latino Initative, a nonprofit that provides college support to Latinx students, celebrates 10 years.
The organization provides financial aid for college, leadership development and academic opportunities in high school. It is is adding a new managing director position to its team, according to a press release.
Stephania Cervantes, who will take on the role of managing director, has worked for the Shenandoah Valley Migrant Education Program at James Madison University’s Institute for Health and Human Services and for Full Circle Montessori School in Arlington, the release said.
According to the release, SLI has seen growth across its programs in the Shenandoah Valley, and the new managing director will support its mission.
“I believe in addressing the gaps in educational opportunities available to the growing Latinx population of this region,” Cervantes said in the release. “This role presents an opportunity to reimagine an inclusive network of support, one that opens doors to help students actualize their potential.”
