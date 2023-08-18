Scholars Latino Initiative awarded $143,000 in financial aid to 32 graduating students and SLI alumni attending college this fall, making the group’s total financial support given to students since 2012 more than $535,000.
SLI is a nonprofit with programs in Harrisonburg and Winchester that aims to support Latino/a/x high school students with college access through challenging academic work, leadership development, scholarships and mentorships, according to the group’s website.
The summer’s scholarships include a $6,000 college scholarship and a $1,250 computer award for 12 SLI scholars graduating and going into their first year of college — a total of $87,000. It also included a total of $56,000 in SLI Raíces Brillantes scholarships for 20 SLI alumni.
“Both graduates from this year, from Harrisonburg High School John Hanley High School,” Stephania Cervantes, managing director of SLI, said. “And then the rest are from students who have been involved in SLI programming throughout the year.”
Seventeen of the scholarships were funded in part by Sentara with a $30,000 donation for students pursuing health-related studies and careers. Three of the scholarships were funded by F&M Bank. The awards were given to those interested in business and entrepreneurship.
“It is SLI’s honor to support students accessing higher education,” said Fawn-Amber Montoya, Ph.D., SLI board chair and associate dean of the Honors College at James Madison University, a press release stated.
Cervantes said there are two opportunities for funding, one for existing SLI students that are guaranteed and the other for SLI alumni that helps students balance leftover accounts after paying for things like school.
“It's a scholarship rooted in community. So that means that every little bit counts,” Cervantes said. “So however you want to become involved, or even just spread the word, that really helps us build that community presence that makes sure that those funds are always available.”
