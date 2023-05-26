After her son Jorge Eli Rodriguez Saucedo died last May, Paloma Suecedo wanted to find a way to honor him, as well as give back to the Harrisonburg community — so she started the Jorge Eli Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship is in its first year and is aimed at graduating seniors from Harrisonburg High School that identify as Latine and are going into computer science. Jorge died on Memorial Day 2022, right before graduating from Harrisonburg High School and the Massanutten Technical Center cybersecurity program.
One of the last conversations she had with Jorge, she said, he told her, “It's time that you choose for you,” after she had spent much of her life choosing the best for Jorge and his two sisters Paloma Rodriguez Saucedo and Emma Sofía Saucedo.
“That was very wise. I felt like he really saw that I really cared about him and his sisters and … that a lot of my life choices were for their benefit, and to have the amazing humans that I have for children,” Paloma said. “And for him to at such a young age, see that and acknowledge that and encourage me to choose me, was very powerful.”
Paloma said she’s lived this year with that in mind.
“He was very, very smart. He was very kind, very sweet. He loved his sisters. He was very much you know, a mama's boy,” Paloma said. “He loved computers. He started building his own computers when he was around nine or 10 years old.”
Paloma said the scholarship is very new, and that they’re learning as they go. Although it’s currently set up through GoFundMe, Paloma said, the group of her and her friends that are starting the scholarship are transitioning to become an LLC called the “Equity Learning Initiative” — for Jorge’s middle name Eli.
“The main part of the [scholarship] process for me was ‘How will I remember my child?... What can we connect to what his life was?’ So, that's when I thought about a memorial fund for a scholarship,” Paloma said.
Paloma said the scholarship is low barrier — only needing a three to five-minute video or one-page essay, and it is not based on GPA or merit. As an immigrant, she acknowledged the disadvantages Latine people face in the school system and wants to recognize that every education journey looks different.
Paloma said Jorge struggled during high school because of the pandemic and mental health issues and abused cough syrup, which contributed to his death alongside other health issues. It’s important, she said, that kids know the risks of abusing cough syrup.
Although Jorge was incredibly smart, Paloma said, he didn’t have a good GPA or grades. He was identified every year as gifted, but he preferred to build computers than do homework.
“Every child has different ways of learning and different ways of succeeding … College is not the only path to success,” Paloma said, which is why the scholarship is also available for those going to technical or two-year colleges.
This year there will be two recipients, one awarded a $2,000 scholarship and the other awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Ultimately the goal, she said, is to be able to provide scholarships to students across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, to double the number of scholarships given each year and to involve the Harrisonburg community.
This year is the first anniversary of Jorge’s death, and Paloma said she’s grateful to the community for supporting the scholarship and her family.
“We are very grateful to the community, to Harrisonburg, to people that donated so that we can make this first year special,” Paloma said. “We’re just very grateful … to our friends and family near and far that have held our family as we grieve.”
