At 5 p.m. on April 30, construction of Harrisonburg’s second high school could come to a standstill for up to a year thanks to the city’s uncertain economic future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The School Board approved the measure Tuesday. All that’s needed now is City Council approval, which School Board Chair Andy Kohen expects.
“The project is definitely not being terminated with this item tonight,” said Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
The vote was unanimous Tuesday, approving Change Order No. 4, which will put the city’s finger on the pause button of what has been dubbed HHS2 pending City Council approval. Once approved, construction can resume anytime during the 365-day lull.
“What this does is it allows us to push the pause button,” Kohen said.
It all depends on how quickly the city’s financial footing can recover once Gov. Ralph Northam opens the state back up for business. While those on the board who spoke during the over 60-minute remote meeting via Zoom were in favor of the move, the decision wasn’t easy.
Deb Fitzgerald, who previously served as board chair, called the decision “heartbreaking.”
“It seems like five minutes ago we had a groundbreaking ceremony and it looked like we were on the road,” she said.
In December, City Council approved a contract with Nielsen to build the school on property between South Main Street and Interstate 81, south of Stone Spring Road.
Terms of the deal put the maximum construction cost at $87.2 million, with an opening in August 2022.
In February, council approved issuing up to $141 million in bonds, about $105 million of which were to fund the high school project.
The suspension would come on the heels of City Manager Eric Campbell’s recommendation that construction on the second high school be put on hold for the upcoming fiscal year.
Campbell said it was not in the city's best interest to secure bond financing for a second high school at this time due to major instability in the bond market and, without bond financing, the city would have to pay all construction costs out of the city’s fund balance.
City representatives purchased the 60 acres of land for $5 million on Aug. 23, 2018, and held a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 21.
Then everything changed.
On March 13, Northam closed schools for two weeks before deciding to leave all K-12 schools in the state shuttered for the remainder of the academic year. That was followed by his ordering of all non-essential retail businesses to shut down, and the economic outlook took a downward turn.
That’s when the School Board began having closed sessions with lawyers to discuss the contract with Nielsen.
“This is the approach that positions us best,” Fitzgerald said. “… We still have all the options in front of us. Still, it breaks my heart.”
