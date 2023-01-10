On Monday, a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Shenandoah County sent four students to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. along Old Valley Pike (U.S. 11) near Locust Grove, according to information from Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, public information officer for the Culpeper Division.
A 1995 Ford F-150 pickup traveling south on U.S. 11 rear-ended a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus, which had stopped for a northbound bus unloading students, according to police information. The bus involved in the crash had 51 students on board, police reported.
Emergency responders took four students to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.
The pickup driver, Gregory A. Yew, 60, of Woodstock, sustained minor injuries due to the crash and received treatment at the scene. Yew was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the bus involved in the collision, identified as a 54-year-old woman from Strasburg, was also wearing a seatbelt and reported no injuries, according to police.
Police charged Yew with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.
No one with Shenandoah County Public Schools was available for comment Tuesday.
