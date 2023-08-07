With the issue of gun violence becoming more prevalent, the Harrisonburg Police Department held a mass casualty event training for the school system Friday morning.
There have been 386 school shootings since 1999, with more school shootings in 2022 than in any year since 1999, according to The Washington Post.
The annual training, which has been happening for several years, can include a number of different scenarios. This year’s training at Harrisonburg High School was a school shooting scenario with a fire component.
Standing in the school while the training unfolds, the scenario seems eerily real.
Simulated shooters — three of them this year — walk or run around the halls with imitation guns, firing “shots” while volunteers yell in response.
It’s scary, but it prepares officers to be able to respond to worst-case scenarios.
“[We] want to make sure that our local law enforcement and fire are trained up to a standard that we can combat these types of incidences when they happen,” Sgt. Daniel Claxton, a training coordinator with the HPD, said.
The training included 30 HPD officers, 22 Harrisonburg Fire Department members, an observer from James Madison University, an instructor from the Timberville Police Department and an officer from the Grottoes Police Department, according to Mike Parks, the director of communications for the City of Harrisonburg.
Michael Richards, the superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said the training rotates throughout schools to ensure officers are familiar with all of the schools in Harrisonburg.
“I'm glad that they do it in our schools because I want law enforcement and emergency services to know every square inch of our schools,” Richards said. “Recently, we implemented digital mapping for that. So that emergency services has a confidential digital map of the schools … and it makes their staging of a rescue much, much more efficient.”
As the officers run through the training, instructors follow along, guiding them through the scenario and giving suggestions. After the scenario ends, Claxton said, everyone involved will come together to discuss what happened.
“We’ll get all the instructors together, we'll kind of share notes … get a game plan together, and then bring all the participants in and then kind of talk about, ‘Hey, this is what went well, and this is what we can train on to do better next time,’” Claxton said.
Sean Rice, a history teacher at Harrisonburg High School who volunteered for the training, said he thought the training was important because, like anything else in teaching, “it’s just something that was on paper” before the officers actually do the training.
“Experience is the best teacher,” Rice said.
Richards said he learned just how important realistic mass casualty trainings are for new officers.
“When I see them going through this, I can see them working out little details that they probably were not aware that they would encounter,” Richards said. “And that makes me feel more secure that they've actually had the new officers have actually been inside the school in a realistic scenario.”
HPD takes the training very seriously, Claxton said. Despite how frightening the trainings are, Richards said working with law enforcement to keep staff and students safe is important.
“It's frightening to me to be involved in this training. But it's important that we do this,” Richards said. “We live in a world where this is a reality, and we need to face that reality.”
