LURAY — The search for Mateo Cobo Zevallos ended after remains were found in the park, a press release from Shenandoah National Park stated.
A preliminary identification of remains that were found Sunday, May 21,in the park identified them as Mateo Cobo Zevallos, the press release stated.
The body of a male believed to be Mateo Cobo Zevallos was discovered by searchers Sunday at 12:15 p.m. The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification and determination of cause of death.
Zevallos was reported missing to the Fairfax County Police Department on May 6. He was last seen leaving his home in Oakton, Virginia May 5 on his way to George Mason University, according to officials.
Based on information received Tuesday evening, May 16, the press release stated, Shenandoah National Park rangers began looking for Zevallos’s vehicle. They located the car in the northern area of Shenandoah National Park in a parking lot that serves the popular Overall Run Falls Trail.
The park established a search operation Wednesday morning, May 17, which continued through the weekend. The remains were found in the park about 1.6 miles from where the car was parked, in steep terrain near several rock outcrops, the press release stated.
Trails in the Overall Run area that were closed for search operations have been reopened.
Shenandoah National Park and Virginia Department of Emergency Management thanked the organizations that were involved including Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Fairfax County Police, Virginia State Police, as well as numerous volunteer SAR organizations including Piedmont SAR, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Old Rag Mountain Stewards, Virginia Rescue Dog Association, Christian Ministries SAR, SAR Tracking Institute, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Blue and Grey Rescue Dogs, TrotSAR, K9 Alert, Frederick County Sheriff’s Department, and Virginia State Parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.