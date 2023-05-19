LURAY — Shenandoah National Park is searching for a missing 21-year-old university student whose vehicle was found in the park Tuesday, May 16.
Claire Comer, the public affairs officer with the park, told the Daily News-Record that Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos was reported missing to Fairfax County Police May 9. The Shenandoah National Park received a notification Tuesday, May 16, that his vehicle, a gray 2020 Honda Civic, was found on park property.
"We received a notification from Fairfax that he may be in the park on Tuesday," Comer said. "We did what is called a hasty search Tuesday evening and started a full-scale operation Wednesday."
In a press release sent out by the park Friday morning, it's stated that Zevallos was last seen May 5 leaving his home in Oakton on his way to George Mason University. At the time he was wearing gray sweatpants and a plaid, black and brown flannel shirt.
The distance between where Zevallos' vehicle was found and his home is 75 miles, Comer confirmed.
According to the Virginia State Police's Twitter page, VSP sent out a critically missing adult alert out on Zevallos May 15 on behalf of Fairfax County Police. A critically missing adult alert is sent out for an at-risk missing adult.
The park also announced that some trails and adjacent areas are closed for search operations: Overall Run, Traces, Mathews Arm, Tuscarora, Beecher Ridge and Thompson Hollow. And several parking areas are reserved for Search and Rescue personnel.
Comer said officials do not know why Zevallos' car was found in the park and have no information as to why he would have been there. She also stated that if Zevallos was in the park, officials do not know if he had any equipment with him for the elements.
Zevallos is 5’9” and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may have been carrying a green North Face backpack.
The search is led by Shenandoah National Park Search and Rescue personnel, aided by Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Fairfax County Police, Virginia State Police, as well as numerous volunteer SAR organizations including Piedmont SAR, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Old Rag Mountain Stewards, Virginia Rescue Dog Association, Christian Ministries SAR, SAR Tracking Institute, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Blue and Grey Rescue Dogs, TrotSAR, and K9 Alert.
