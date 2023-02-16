An assistance program for dairy farmers is opening up a second round of payments, and dairy farmers in the Valley may be eligible.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced a second round of payments from the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program, which provides assistance to small- and medium-sized dairy farms that are still hurting from impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly $100 million will be available to dairy producers and administered through dairy handlers and cooperatives, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau press release. The program helps farmers who received a lower value for their milk due to market abnormalities caused by the pandemic.
Dairy farmers with fluid milk sales between $5 million and $9 million pounds from July through December 2020 are eligible for payments, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau.
The new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program will assist organic dairy farms whose finances were affected by the pandemic and drought conditions. Nearly $100 million will be available to small organic dairy farms to help cover a portion of their estimated 2023 marketing costs. Payments to organic dairy farmers will be capped at the first 5 million pounds of their anticipated 2023 organic milk production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.