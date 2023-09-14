CULPEPER — A free networking event was held at Germanna Community College on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with the intent of bringing beginner farmers together to learn more about how to go about financing their growing or start-up operation.
While this event was hosted just over the mountain, it presented a wealth of knowledge applicable to those interested in farming across the state. Matt Lohr — Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry — explained that he started this education series last year after learning through a series of survey’s that the number one challenge or obstacle for young and beginning farmers is financing.
“The governor was very focused on the next generation,” Lohr explained, “so one of our earliest conversations was centered around deciding what challenges are going to prevent the next generation from entering agriculture.”
The program was split into two parts, with the first focusing on financing and the second diving into conservation easements. Despite being in competition, three different institutions came together to share their advice for navigating the struggles associated with funding an operation.
“Today is all about learning,” Lohr said.
Representatives from Farm Credit of the Virginias were the first to speak. According to Beck Ramsey — who serves as the Wytheville Branch Division Leader — Farm Credit was first created by Congress in 1916 in order to help farmers and continues to support rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services today.
Since its inception, it has grown to include 65 associations nationwide with Farm Credit of the Virginias being one of them. Farm Credit of the Virginias covers 96 counties in three states and 22 branches which are supported by over 11,000 member owners.
Ramsey explained that Farm Credit — who has a branch office located in Harrisonburg — is one of the leaders in farm financing since it is a cooperative, so many member-owners receive a portion of profits every year, and many of the organization’s employees are farmers themselves and “know how to walk the walk and talk the talk” when discussing an agricultural operation.
Most notable is Farm Credit’s resources for young, beginning and small farmers. In fact, Farm Credit is one in five lending institutions with an educational arm and offers a knowledge center that combines online learning with in-person events and networking opportunities.
Emma Brown — representing First Bank and Trust — also spoke during the event and used her time to walk through the steps involved in applying for an agricultural loan.
First Bank and Trust is a private, community bank that services Virginia and parts of Tennessee and North Carolina. While the bank was formed more than 40 years ago, a division for agriculture specific lending started in 2000 with a single lender and a $10 million loan portfolio. Since then, it has grown to 30 lenders working with an $870 million loan portfolio.
Brown pointed out that, “traditional financing isn’t for everyone and that’s okay.”
She listed other options for financing outside of working with a loan officer that included direct loan programs through the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, grant programs through the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, working out a lease-to-own arrangement or discussing owner financing with the landowner.
While every operation is a little different and therefore requires different financing needs, one thing stressed by both agricultural lenders was the importance of starting small and developing a well-thought-out business plan that has the ability to grow. Whether looking at Farm Credit or First Bank and Trust or another lender, they have people on staff in local offices who are willing to sit down and work through the “cowboy math” with someone who is confused about where to start in their agricultural pursuits.
For more information about Farm Credit’s knowledge center and it’s participating programs, visit www.farmcreditofvirginias.com/knowledge-center/resources.
Farmers interested in working with First Bank and Trust can find information online at www.firstbank.com/agricultural-loans-and-financing.
To begin connecting with the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, go to www.fsa.usda.gov.
