Around a dozen people gathered outside Court Square Tuesday afternoon to recognize and celebrate those with developmental disabilities in the community.
“I don’t want somebody to see a need. I want somebody to see a friend,” said Kevin Puluszak, executive director of Pleasant View.
Most of the crowd were members and staff from Pleasant View, a nonprofit supporting people with disabilities in the Valley.
Puluszak kicked off the event by talking about how people with disabilities have been left behind in the social justice movement.
“So today is just a time to gather and to show that opportunity and equality exists, and we have jobs and we have friends and we have passions to enjoy and explore life,” Puluszak said.
Several Pleasant View members, intellectually disabled adults mostly, held signs they made in the daytime program. One read “I Deserve Love,” and another read “With Care I Thrive.”
Members of the Kiwanis Aktion Club, which helps people with disabilities build leadership skills, spoke about their interests and roles in the community. The club is sponsored by Pleasant View and the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg.
John McCall, secretary of Aktion Club, spoke about helping out at the Blacks Run Clean Up Day, an annual trash cleanup event, and cleaning up children's books at Massanutten Regional Library.
Watkins Parrish, president of the Aktion Club, also mentioned the Blacks Run event and hosting a booth at the Rockingham County Fair.
Pam Miller, development director of Pleasant View, said Parrish has taken his role as president to heart. For the first time that she knows of, the Aktion Club volunteered with the Key Club at Harrisonburg High School.
"It's just really cool to see the new things that people want to do and the way that the community has embraced us," Miller said.
Miller said staff members at Pleasant View try their best to make sure folks with disabilities are living the life they want to.
Pleasant View was founded in 1971 and provides residential and day support, as well as spiritual support to around 45 people with disabilities throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The group’s mission is to support individuals who have disabilities to live out their goals for meaningful work, relationships and spiritual development.
Derek Yoder, a pastor at Pleasant View, addressed the crowd Tuesday. He said this past Sunday, as he watched folks serve communion, he thought about how each person has gifts to offer the world — and people can choose whether to accept those gifts or not.
“But I am glad when we have places of work and friendships and churches where all of the gifts are welcomed and accepted and used,” he said.
In an interview after the rally, Puluszak said he and the staff at Pleasant View want to see normalcy of life and equality for all people. Puluszak said it's one thing to walk into a restaurant and see a wheelchair accessible table, but it's another thing to invite the person using that table into a friendship.
"What we want is for people to embrace each other in real community, not just to acknowledge that you exist," Puluszak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.