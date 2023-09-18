MOUNT CRAWFORD — From its humble beginnings in a tiny one-bay garage, See-Mor Customs has been ahead of the curve in truck tops and trailer sales, funneling down a wealth of knowledge through 60 years of good, old-fashioned service.
Siblings Maude Rexrode and Jack Puffenbarger are the third generation to work for the family business. Having grown up on the shop floor, they know the rich history and expanding future of See-Mor Customs better than anyone else. Jack Puffenbarger explained that a simplistic See-Mor Customs was started by his grandparents — R.V. and Mary Puffenbarger — in 1963.
"There was literally a sign when you pulled up out front that was just a 'honk your horn for service' kind of thing," Jack Puffenbarger explained.
Being a couple who like to travel, R.V. and Mary Puffenbarger directed their business toward selling and servicing pop-up campers and such until a gas-crunch hit the market. People stopped traveling for fun and camper sales dropped, so R.V. and Mary Puffenbarger turned their attention toward selling truck tops instead, Jack Puffenbarger said. Rexrode added that See-Mor Customs sold some of the first truck tops to ever be made in the U.S. — and several of those early toppers are still floating around the Valley today.
Siblings David and Bonnie Puffenbarger — the respective father and aunt of Maude Rexrode and Jack Puffenbarger — took over the business as the second generation of family operators and incorporated See-Mor Customs in 1985 and transformed it into a full-blown sales and service department. See-Mor even opened a second location in Ruckersville — which just closed in September of last year because it had outgrown the space, Jack Puffenbarger said.
At the time, David and Bonnie Puffenbarger were considered "young people" in the industry but didn't let that stop them from learning and leading a business that came to be recognized as the number one truck top dealer in the country for three years running. This enabled them to work directly with manufacturers rather than ordering from third party distributors, and they started offering truck accessories years ahead of other companies and Rexrode noted that See-Mor has maintained its dealer direct relationships ever since.
For example, Rexrode said that she can call up B&W — a leader in manufacturing gooseneck and fifth wheel trailer hitches — with a warranty concern and B&W takes care of it "no problem" because See-Mor is a name they have come to know and trust.
"Those relationships and longevity are what makes us different," Rexrode remarked. "Our dad and Bonnie grew up in the business, and now Jack and I have grown up in the business too."
Rexrode is the current corporate treasurer and Jack Puffenbarger serves as vice president for the corporation and both came into the industry at the same age their father — David Puffenbarger — did and expressed their excitement for being young industry professionals during another major shift in the truck accessory and trailer market.
See-Mor was one of the few businesses that actually grew in the wake of the pandemic, since more families were looking to get away and camper sales dramatically increased. Additionally, "overlanding" rigs have become increasingly popular along the west coast. That trend has finally made its way east, and See-Mor has worked hard to keep up, the siblings said — now with three different departments and ten employees.
"We have a vast range of customers," Rexrode said, "and one thing that hasn't changed is the want for old-time service."
And old-time service is one of the things that See-Mor Customs still proudly provides.
"We provide that family atmosphere," Rexrode continued, "and when you bring your trailer or camper in, you know you are getting a fair price with good people who are working on it to provide a living for our families. That's why we chose our vision statement to be building on trust, thriving on service and making a good thing better."
For the full month of September, See-Mor Customs will be celebrating its 60th anniversary by offering sales and specials in each department on top of chances to win with its "Big Ziggy Gumball Machine" in the showroom. For each $600 invoice, customers will receive a token for a chance to win prizes. Tokens can be earned until Sept. 30 and can be redeemed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.
See-Mor Customs is located at 8809 Lee Highway in Mount Crawford and can be found online at www.seemorcustoms.com or by phone at 540-234-8275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.