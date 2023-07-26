Sen. Tim Kaine (D) recently reintroduced education-related bills in Congress — one focused on teacher shortages and the other on expanding how Pell Grants can be used.
Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals (PREP) Act
Kaine reintroduced the PREP Act, legislation aimed at addressing teacher and principal shortages and increase teacher diversity, with Sen. Susan Collins (R).
The PREP Act would expand the definition on “high need” districts to include schools experiencing shortages in rural communities; encourage school districts to partner with universities; set aside federal funding to address shortages, improve teacher preparation programs andincrease diversity; require states to identify areas of shortages and increase support for teacher preparation programs at minority-servining institutions like Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
According to the Virignia Department of Education, there were over 3,500 unfill teaching positions in the Commonwealth in 2022-23. Harrisonburg had 10.5 unfilled positions and Rockingham County had 8.4 unfilled positions from 2022-23, according to VDOE data.
“Our nation’s educators are critical to ensuring students’ success, which is why I’m committed to finding solutions to address teacher and principal shortages in Virginia and across the country,” Kaine said in a press release. “I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to expand teacher training programs and help boost diversity among the teacher workforce.”
Jumpstarting Our Businesses by Supporting Students (JOBS) Act
Another bill Kaine reintroduced, the JOBS Act, will be marked up and voted on by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Thursday.
Kaine reintroduced the act with Sen. Mike Braun (R). According to a press release, the bill will help many people get better-paying jobs and address workforce shortages by expanding the use of Pell Grants.
Pell Grants are need-based financial aid awarded to low-income students. The JOBS Act would amend the Higher Education act and allow Pell Grants to be used for high-quality job training programs at least eight weeks in length and requiring credentials earned through Pell Grants are approved by the state workforce board and Department of Education.” Right now, Pell Grants can only be applied toward programs over 600 clock hours or 15 weeks in length.
The act was initially introduced by Kaine in 2015, and was later included in the America Creating Opportunities to Meaningfully Promote Excellence in Technology, Education, and Science Act in 2022, which was approved by the House in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.