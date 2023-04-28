Senator Emmett W. Hanger Jr. publicly announced Wednesday, April 26, that the commonwealth had officially conserved its millionth acre since the establishment of the land preservation tax credit incentive program more than 20 years ago.
The conservation of 1 million acres, ranging from working farmland to properties set aside for recreational purposes to strict wilderness, makes Virginia stand out as a leader in the national scope of private land conservation. One million acres takes up more space than the entirety of Shenandoah National Park.
Based on a map created by Piedmont Environmental Council, Rockingham County falls in the range of 5,000 to 10,000 total acres held in conservation easements, that's up from just 100 acres at the beginning of 2000.
The announcement was made during a keynote speaking event as part of the 2023 VaULT conference held at Hotel Madison this past week. Just after noon, the Shenandoah Ballroom was filled with applause as Hanger took the stage along with a small panel of valley landowners and Natasha Skelton, coordinator of the event.
"None of us imagined that it would be as big as it would be," began Hanger.
The land preservation tax credit incentive program came about as a result of Hanger's efforts while working with the commission on the future of Virginia's environment.
LPTC is a program that allows an income tax credit for 40% of the value of donated land or conservation easements in which taxpayers may use up to $20,000 per year. Tax credits may be carried forward for up to 10 years after the year of donation. Unused credits may be sold, allowing individuals with little or no Virginia income tax burden to take advantage of this benefit.
"I count myself fortunate for the opportunities I have had over the years to be involved in numerous areas that have contributed positively to the quality of life we enjoy in the Commonwealth,” said Hanger. “The work we did over 20 years ago in the commission is an excellent example of bipartisan efforts that will continue to pay off great dividends to future generations of Virginians in both tax incentives and land preservation."
Following the announcement, a few Valley landowners shared their personal stories of conserving the land they held deep connections to with the help of the LPTC. Their insights provided conference attendees a unique perspective to the impacts the landowners felt through their participation in the program.
At the conclusion of the event, Hanger was presented with a framed map of the state as a token of appreciation on behalf of Virginia Land Trust for all the conservation efforts Hanger made during his time in office.
