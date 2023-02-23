A group of men gathered around a table in the upstairs of Beyond Restaurant to discuss how to reduce barriers for men of color, particularly African American and Latino men, in Harrisonburg. A state politician sat among them listening, with the intent of absorbing the information and bringing it back to the U.S. Capitol.
Late Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine met with approximately 15 African American and Latino male leaders in the Valley, and the group chatted about economic empowerment, education, familial dynamics and the pandemic’s effect on children in the community.
Education was the centerpiece of the conversation, former city council member Sal Romero said. The group brainstormed how the community can collaborate to ensure local youth have better outcomes, Romero said. Romero and council member Chris Jones invited those who attended Tuesday’s dinner.
The attendees came from various sectors of the community, such as the healthcare field, and faith-based institutions — areas that aren’t often able to get together and talk, Romero explained.
“It was very important that people had a place to express how they felt to the federal government,” Jones said.
The meeting was one of many for Kaine who said he is traveling around the commonwealth this week to hear from multiple perspectives.
Most of the local leaders at the dinner usually spend their time teaching, mentoring and coaching, so a lot of the conversation centered around challenges that young people are facing, Kaine said. Some challenges stem from the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
That topic quickly led into conversations about economic empowerment, community development and being honest about our history, Kaine said.
“So I’m walking away with a lot of emotions, I have to let it kind of distill,” he said.
Jones said he wants to continue connecting Black men and their families to the Black and Brown Owned Business Growth Program, also called the B-Cubed Program.
B-Cubed is a program that provides business support — such as market guidance, mentorship and small grants — to Black and brown owned businesses located in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.
Additionally, Jones said conversations like the one on Tuesday allow folks to voice if more programs such as B-Cubed need to be started.
“We want to help them not just with our ideas but what would they like to bring to the table,” Jones said.
Alton Mosley, county resident, said there was a lot of energy around the topic of youth and supporting local youth through community and economic development.
“The most important thing was hopefully the commitment to get us back together to do something,” he said.
Romero said there was a lot of energy around continuing the conversation.
“This was only an hour and a half conversation. So the more that we come together, the more that we will continue to talk about ways of how each of us can complement one another and move the work forward,” Romero said.
