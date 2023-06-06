ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Is there a reason to still believe in the future of agriculture?
E.M. Tiffany wrote in 1928 about his belief in agriculture, “with a faith born not of words but of deeds — achievements won by the present and past generations of agriculturists; in the promise of better days through better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us from the struggles of former years.” His words make up the first sentence in a creed adopted by the Future Farmers of America — an intracurricular organization for students interested in agriculture, leadership or any combination of the two.
While the FFA was officially born in 1928 and the creed was adopted at the National FFA convention three years later, Virginia has FFA roots that run much deeper than that. Just across the county line on the side of Weyers Cave Road stands a historical marker inscribed with the words, “One mile west at Weyers Cave on April 30, 1927, twenty-eight students of vocational agriculture formed the Future Farmers of Virginia which became the Future Farmers of America in 1928 at Kansas City. The organization has grown to include all of the states and Puerto Rico.”
For 95 years and counting, FFA has been investing in the future of American agriculture by inspiring generation after generation of up-and-coming farm folks and has not neglected to change with the times.
Girls were allowed to join with full membership in 1969, and in 1988 the Future Farmers of America became strictly known as the National FFA Organization — a change that recognizes that the agricultural community is made of much more than just “sows and plows” as some old-timers liked to put it.
Someone could easily pen a library’s worth of books about all the opportunities the FFA provides for young people, but the most unique part of the program is its three-component approach to agricultural education that combines classroom based learning with individual projects — known as SAE’s or Supervised Agricultural Experiences — and leadership development activities that trickle down from the national level. In order to be considered for active membership in a chapter, students have to be in seventh-twelfth grade and must be enrolled in at least one agricultural education course. Even so, members are allowed to start participating in an FFA chapter activities as sixth graders.
Rockingham County itself has a long tradition of agricultural education and agricultural excellence zipped into blue and gold corduroy jackets.
As local FFA chapters finish out their scrapbooks in preparation for the upcoming state convention, the DN-R spoke with three graduating seniors from different parts of the county — who embodied the spirit of the FFA — as they reflect on their experiences serving with and in the organization.
Stephanie Schweigert is a graduating member of the Broadway High School FFA Chapter. This past school year, she served as Broadway’s chapter reporter in addition to being elected as one of three Rockingham County Federation FFA vice presidents.
“When I hit sixth grade,” Schweigert said, “I originally thought I was going to be a band kid, but I told my grandpa and to that he said, ‘No, no, no, you’re going to do FFA.’ And that’s what started that. I’ve been active [in the FFA] from the start.”
While Schweigert didn’t grow up on a farm herself, she recalled spending plenty of time with her grandfather — who raised dairy cows and had a large collection of backyard chickens. Having watched her grandpa in the milking parlor and dairy barn, she started her involvement in the FFA by joining a junior dairy judging team. Her team won first prize that year and Schweigert placed third overall as an individual. After that, she moved into poultry judging — once again using her grandpa’s farm for guidance — where she did remarkably well in both the junior division and later the senior division. After winning at the state level in 2022, Schweigert’s poultry team proceeded to compete at national convention later that year where they earned a silver ranking.
“So if I had to pick a favorite contest, it would probably be poultry,” laughed Schweigert.
Schweigert has also dedicated countless hours to her SAE projects — showing goats every year at the fair and raising her own small herd of shorthorn cattle.
When it came to earning degrees, Schweigert counts herself as “somewhat of an overacheiver.” She earned both her discovery and greenhand degree within the same year and by the time she reached eighth grade, had already secured her chapter degree as well. As a junior in high school, Schweigert met all the requirements for a state degree and earned that one too — an entire year ahead of most state degree recipients. Naturally, Schweigert plans to apply for her American degree. The American degree is the highest honor an FFA member can hold and encompasses more than four years worth of dedication to an SAE as well as serving the organization.
At the end of it all, Schweigert still feels the moment that stands out to her the most goes back to the dairy judging contest she participated in during her first Virginia FFA state convention.
“I didn’t win,” Schweigert said, “but in my eyes, it was still a win.”
Schweigert plans to pursue a career as a large animal veterinarian by going through the vet programs offered at both Massanutten Technical Center and Blue Ridge Community College.
Richard Marshall is a graduating member of the Spotswood High School FFA Chapter. Marshall got his first taste of the FFA in sixth grade and has held numerous chapter leadership positions since including reporter, vice president, secretary, president and — most recently — student advisor.
“My parents always wanted me to join FFA,” recalled Marshall. His siblings had been in agriculture classes and the FFA in the years before him, so it made sense for him to sign up too.
For Marshall, attending national convention “hands down” made the biggest difference in his FFA experience.
“Seeing all the blue jackets come together in one place [was amazing],” Marshall said.
He attended convention for the first time as an eighth grader and returned twice more in high school. Marshall participated in a national day of service in which FFA members from across the country worked together to clean up a city park in Indianapolis where convention was being held.
Marshall will be attending Ferrum College this fall to earn his degree in environmental science with the hopes of starting a career as an environmental technician. Believe it or not, it was the FFA that helped him choose that path. Marshall’s favorite classes and contests — and even his SAE — were centered around environmental topics such as forestry and water quality where he gained valuable hands-on experience in the field.
“Being part of something bigger than yourself [is what makes joining the FFA special],” Marshall pointed out. “You’re going to have a major impact on other people and those people are going to impact you too.”
Maryahnna Rothgeb is a graduating member of East Rockingham High School’s FFA Chapter. She served as chapter president as well as federation vice president — alongside Schweigert — this past school year. In fact, a year hasn’t gone by that Rothgeb wasn’t selected to serve in one officer position or another.
“Going to national convention is huge, but [what really sticks out to me] is standing up and talking to people at my first high school banquet,” Rothgeb said. “It’s pretty cool to realize that I could actually do that.”
Rothgeb has spent the past few years raising backyard chickens, selling eggs and hatching chicks to count towards her SAE. While her flock size has varied since she started it in 2020, she recalled caring for more than 70 birds at one time. In addition to poultry, Rothgeb also shows dairy cows as a secondary project.
Dairy remained Rothgeb’s main FFA focus that evolved from judging competitions as a middle school student to showing at the fair in high school, but a note-worthy part of this past year was having the opportunity to connect with other members at FFA camp.
“I actually thought about quitting FFA when I got to eight grade,” remembered Rothgeb, “but my parents encouraged me to stick with it.” The look on her face as she told the story showed that she’s glad she did.
Unlike most FFA members, Rothgeb doesn’t plan to go into the field of agriculture — she hopes to become a health care provider instead. Of course, that’s not to say that she won’t continue to make use of the numerous leadership skills that FFA taught her and continue to be a voice for the agriculture community.
No two FFA experiences or journeys are alike, yet one thing remained constant in conversations among members. Being part of the National FFA Organization grew each of them as leaders, as citizens and as future agriculturalists. In response to the question of what lies in store for the future of agriculture, each senior gave a hopeful response.
“The future of agriculture looks really good,” Rothgeb said. “There are a lot of kids in FFA — they actually have record breaking amounts of kids getting involved. Even though not every kid who does FFA is going to have a farm, it gives them more knowledge about agriculture and people will know where their food comes from.”
“I think that the future of agriculture is bright,” stated Marshall. “I think that what the FFA is doing is raising capable leaders who are going to bring upon a good change in the future — something that we [as a community and as a country] really need with all the problems we are facing environmentally and socially.”
“Technology is really advancing the future of agriculture,” Schweigert noted. “There’s a lot of technological advancements coming out that I might not know how to operate, but maybe my sister — who is younger than me — will.”
Through the work and the words of these accomplished FFA members there certainly is a reason to believe in the future of agriculture — just as E.M. Tiffany believed all those years ago.
