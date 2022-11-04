In March, the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham signed on to an international program to improve youth literacy.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program based in Tennessee that mails a free book every month to children younger than 5 around the U.S. and in Australia, Canada, Ireland and the U.K., according to a press release.
While the books themselves do not pass through the doors of the local Community Foundation, the organization covers the wholesale cost of shipping the books. According to Amanda Bomfim, program officer for the foundation, the cost of books and shipping for one child for a year is around $25.
“Our dream for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is that we connect all the infants, young children and families in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County with books and create a love for reading,” Revlan Hill, the Community Foundation executive director, said in a press release.
Sentara Healthcare recently gave $15,000 to the Community Foundation for the Imagination Library program to cover the cost of books and shipping. Bomfim said the grant will help pay for 7,000 books and is enough to cover 500 children for a year.
“We hope to never turn a child away and these funds will help us do that,” Hill said in the release.
In Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, 1,900 children are already enrolled to receive a free monthly book they get to keep. The book-gifting program was inspired by actress and philanthropist Dolly Parton’s father, who struggled with literacy, according to a press release.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library now sends over a million books to children each month worldwide, according to the release.
By the end of November, the Community Foundation will have helped mail 11,053 books total since the program launched in the area, Bomfin said.
“We’re super thrilled with that,” Bomfim said. “This brings us that much closer to our goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.