Jamues Madison University received $200,000 in scholarship funds from Sentara Health, the health care system announced in a press release.
Sentara launched pipeline development programs to support students pursuing health care careers, the press release stated.
The Sentara Scholars program will have a $3 million investment to create opportunities for young students to reach their desired health care careers, while also positively impacting their community’s economics and health equity outcomes, the press release stated.
As part of the Sentara Scholars program, James Madison University received $200,000 in scholarship funds from Sentara, the release stated.
“This scholarship opportunity is very important for James Madison University. We know that we have a lot of students who want to go out into health care, health professions, but for many of them there are financial barriers,” said Jonathan Alger, president of James Madison University. “This type of scholarship opportunity will literally open doors for many more students who we know are capable and want to serve our society in that way. It's a real game changer for a lot of our students and certainly for us at the University.”
Sentara Scholars is a direct response to medical staff shortages plaguing the U.S. health care system, the press release stated.
It will provide financial support for college students. Alger said those resources and opportunities will go a long way for JMU’s College of Health and Behavioral Studies.
“Sentara has been a great partner with James Madison University, here in the valley and across the Commonwealth. We share a common interest in commitment to public health and public service and certainly this program is a great example of that partnership. We know that Sentara needs that workforce for the future and people who are committed to health care. We have a lot of students who cannot wait to get into that field, and in some cases really need that financial support. So, it's a great, great partnership and collaboration.”
Sentara RMH Medical Center employs hundreds of nurses, many of whom graduated from James Madison University and have achieved advanced degrees through JMU, the release stated.
“We are so fortunate in our local community to have universities that are producing health care professionals and nurses” said Chief Nursing Officer for Sentara RMH, Gina Yost, MSN, RN, NEA-BC. “It is very unique that we have a community that has nursing schools right here, and so, Sentara wants to be able to help grow and develop the nurses of the future.
“It's really important as a health care organization and system that we're looking toward the future and being able to feed those pipelines of all types of health care professions,” Yost added. “This scholarship is a commitment to our local community, and also to the future of health care for us to be able to reduce those barriers and grow folks into those career opportunities. So, we're very happy that Sentara is partnering with JMU to be able to provide the scholarship money.”
Dr. Sharon Lovell, dean of JMU’s College of Health and Behavioral Studies say nursing students and other health-related programs carry the burden of additional expenses that students in other majors do not face, the press release stated.
“There are often additional costs beyond tuition and fees, and the students need to pay for transportation when they go for clinical rotations. They pay for other kinds of experiences and that can present a burden to families and to students,” said Lovell. ““We're just so grateful for the partnership with Sentara and the support.”
Sentara Scholars funding has been made available to students through partnerships with academic institutions and non-profit organizations throughout Virginia and North Carolina. Recipients will be selected from a combination of merit and need-based criteria, the release stated.
“Sentara Scholars is a testament to our commitment to building a stronger health care pipeline and advancing health equity through collaboration with educational institutions,” said Becky Sawyer, Sentara executive vice president and chief people officer. “By reducing the financial burden on students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, offering stronger mentorship and training opportunities, and removing barriers to higher-paying and more meaningful careers, we are investing in the future of health care and empowering the next generation of professionals.”
A $200,000 Sentara Scholars check was also presented to Eastern Mennonite University on May 19.
