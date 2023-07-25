Sentara Health received approval for its refinancing plan, which included plans to obtain and sell $96 million in bonds, from the Harrisonburg Economic Development Authority on Monday.
The plans are part of Sentara’s greater plan to restructure debt owed to the city from bonds purchased for RMH Medical Center in 2016. Sentara purchased $100 million in bonds for that project. Interest rates on that debt were adjusted in May.
The new, modified bank bonds will be sold on the public market with competitive interest rates. The proceeds will go towards paying off the old debt.
In the event of a third-party lawsuit, Sentara will take full responsibility, and the city won’t be liable, according to Kevin White, outside counsel for Sentara’s bond transactions.
The EDA, including new member Heje Alsindi, voted unanimously to approve the refinancing plan, with Marc Lemmond absent.
