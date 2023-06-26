When Carl Estes fell on his knee and ended up at Sentara RMH, he thought a few spots on his left foot were just calluses due to his work as a barber. Instead, the spots were infections, which landed him in Sentara’s Wound Healing Center for treatment.
They ended up removing a toe and treating another spot of infection on the side of his foot, and now he’s on the way to recovery. This June is Wound Care Awareness Month, a time aimed at raising awareness of situations like what Estes went through and the treatment options that are available.
Nina Smith, medical director of the Sentara RMH Wound Healing Center, said it's important for people to know that if wounds don’t heal in two to four weeks, they should seek medical treatment.
“Awareness is to make everyone aware that if they have an injury or an ulcer that doesn't heal in two weeks and seems to be getting worse not better — we're here for them too,” Smith said.
Those most at risk, Smith said, are people with diabetes, abnormal blood flow, the elderly and others with health problems. Despite this, Smith said the healing center could be beneficial for anyone, regardless of age or underlying health condition. Things like burns or bicycle accidents could produce wounds that would benefit from some of the treatments they have.
“Wound Care Center is not well known that it is accessible to the public. It doesn't need to be referred to. And if you don't know what's here, you don't come,” Smith said. “[Many people] don't realize that they have a medical condition that can be fixed.”
Smith said the Wound Healing Center has complex dressings that have fluids and chemicals to promote healing, substitute skin grafts, compression and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
Getting oxygen therapy in the wound center’s hyperbaric chamber is called “diving” and has a room set to match — the wall is decorated with sea creatures, and the hyperbaric chambers are named Dory and Nemo.
It's called “diving” because the hyperbaric chamber increases the air pressure — about 2.5 atmospheres, similar to diving underwater. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy surrounds patients with 100% oxygen under increased pressure, which forces more oxygen into the lungs and can help progress the wound healing process.
Estes underwent hyperbaric oxygen therapy for 40 days, two hours a day. Besides clogged ears, which is a common experience, Estes said he didn’t feel different and would often fall asleep during the treatment.
Without addressing these wounds, Smith said, many people end up in the emergency room due to fever and chills from infection and some even end up with an amputation due to severe infection.
Diabetics are particularly at risk because of diabetic ulcers — people with diabetes have decreased feeling in their feet and aren’t aware when they get a foot injury. When ulcers get infected, their blood sugar is usually poorly controlled because more sugar gives more food for bacteria to live on. What could look like a simple ulcer, Smith said, could actually be an infection going into the bone, which would result in amputation.
“Diabetics should come extremely quick,” Smith said. “They should seek medical attention, either through the wound center or their primary care, for almost every ulcer.”
Smith said limb amputations are life-changing and can completely alter someone’s way of life. With the wound center local to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, people can usually be seen at the center within a week of calling and can provide many things people would have to travel to other doctors to get.
Estes still goes every Monday to the wound clinic to redress the side of his foot, but he often looks forward to the time because of the staff in the center.
“They were all excellent to me, and so … I'd do it all over again,” Estes said. “I couldn't ask for better treatment than what I received in there.”
