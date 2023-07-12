Sentara Hospice Services is offering two, six-week grief support groups for free.
Toward a Brighter Tomorrow support groups are free and open to anyone in the community that is dealing with grief due to the loss of a loved one, according to a Sentara Hospice Services press release.
The meetings are led by a trained facilitator and materials and resources will be provided, according to a Sentara Hospice Services press release.
There is a widows and widowers group and one that is open to everyone.
Two support groups are scheduled to start July 12. Those sessions are currently closed. More support groups will start in October.
Meetings occur at Sentara Hospice Services at 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 203 in Harrisonburg or attendees can attend the meeting virtually.
Registration is required and sessions are free. To register and for more information, contact Jennifer Mann, Sentara Hospice Bereavement Coordinator at 540564-5833 or jnmann@sentara.com.
