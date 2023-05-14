Sentara RMH Medical Center presented Mercy House of Harrisonburg with a check for $30,000 on Friday.
The contribution from the Sentara Cares program was made on behalf of hospital team members who selected the non-profit to receive the funds through an employee engagement survey, according to a press release from Sentara.
“Sentara Health is both honored and humbled to support Mercy House for the work they do in the community,” said Dr. Robert Garwood, chief medical officer for Sentara RMH, in the release. “We went to our staff and asked them ‘what organization impacts the community in a positive way?’ and the overwhelming choice was Mercy House as the recipient of this award. It’s for the fine work they do, the positive impact they make in the community, and how they help our homeless population.”
Established in 1988, Mercy House serves the homeless population of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County by directly providing shelter to 50 families a year, the release said. It also directs resources to more than 100 families each year, to help them obtain housing or avoid eviction, according to the release.
“It’s overwhelming, and it is hugely difference making for our agency,” said Shannon Porter, executive director of Mercy House, in the release. “We are really grateful for Sentara and the employees for selecting us. I think that may be one of the most gratifying parts of this process. We’re going to make good use of those funds and be good stewards of them.”
Mercy House, through its shelter program and thrift stores, has made an impact on thousands of lives, the release said.
“We really are fortunate to get the resources and support that we have, and also the organizations that we work with," Porter said in the release. "There’s a huge safety net of organizations that work extremely well together to be able to take care of people who are vulnerable in unstable housing in our community."
Securing health equity through affordable housing is one of five key areas Sentara Cares focuses on, the press release said. The other four include behavioral health, skilled careers, food security, and community engagement.
To be eligible for shelter through Mercy House, one must have a child or children in their legal care and be able to verify their homeless status, the release said. Mercy House has a centralized housing intake hotline for people in a crisis, by calling 540-271-1701. Donations for Mercy House can be made through the organization’s website, www.themercyhouse.org, the release said.
Items donated to the Mercy House Thrift Stores are sold at low or no cost to community members in need, the release said. The stores also offer employment opportunities to Mercy House residents, according to the release. Porter says profits from the stores directly benefit families staying at Mercy House, the release said.
For additional information on the Sentara Cares program, and to learn more about applying for a grant, the release said, visit sentaracares.com online.
