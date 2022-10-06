On Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, Sentara RMH Medical Center will hold a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on its campus. Adults 18 and older may receive a flu shot without having to get out of their car, the press release said.
Appointments are not required to receive a vaccination, which are free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis, the release said. COVID-19 vaccines will not be offered at the clinic, the release said.
As a COVID-19 safety protocol, face masks are required to receive a flu vaccine, the release said. Getting vaccinated against the flu helps free up hospitals during flu season, the release said. All Sentara staff are required to receive an annual flu vaccine, according to the release.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.