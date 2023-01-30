Up to ten turkeys suffocated to death after being hung up at a Cargill Meat Solutions facility in Dayton, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report released earlier this month.
On Sept. 14, a federal inspector found between 30 and 40 toms shackled in an outdoor, live-hang area, according to the report. A quarter of those birds were deceased, from suspected secondary asphyxiation due to hanging and being unable to right themselves, the report read.
Some had broken wings from flapping their wings, according to the report.
Based on the investigation, the toms were hanged between 11:45 p.m. and midnight, and spent approximately 1.5 hours hanging without being stunned or slaughtered.
On Sept. 19, a federal inspector noticed a tom under the tire of a loading truck, according to a second report. In the time it took the inspector to find someone to help, the tom had died, according to the report.
Cargill has not returned an email for comment.
For any USDA-approved slaughterhouses, an inspector must be present during all slaughter operations, according to Buckley Mckay, FSIS spokesperson. The number of inspectors is dependent on how big the operation is.
The FSIS publishes details of the mistreatment of birds and four-footed animals on a quarterly basis. These two incidences were reported earlier this month.
Every quarter, around 75 chickens and turkeys, as well as 200 four-footed animals — such as pigs, cattle, goats and sheep — are reported mistreated nationwide, according to Dan Paden, a vice president at PETA.
According to PETA, the agency sent a letter to Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst, asking her to investigate and file applicable criminal charges against those responsible.
Garst responded Wednesday evening and said she asked the Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office to look into the matter, Paden said.
