May is motorcycle awareness month. It is an annual reminder to vehicle drivers and motorcyclists that all road users should practice safe driving and situational awareness to prevent accidents, fatalities and injuries on roadways.

To advocate and train for rider safety, Virginia State Police has a "Ride 2 Save Lives" program which is a free motorcycle self-assessment course that allows motorcyclists to improve upon rider abilities and awareness, according to a VSP news release.

"Motorcyclists face many safety risks every time they ride", said VSP Sergeant Brent Coffey when speaking to DN-R.

"Make sure you give motorcyclists space on the roadway and at traffic lights," advised Coffey, in addition to, "make sure you use your turn signal and look twice. As they say, look twice you may save a life. Make sure when you're changing lanes or merging in traffic that you check again."

Rockingham County has been impacted by fatal motorcycle crashes recently. In November 2022, a Rockingham County resident was killed after failing to maneuver a curve.

In early April this year, a motorcyclist from Harrisonburg was also killed in an accident.

Coffey shared with DN-R motorcycle crash data specific to Rockingham County:

In 2021 — 17 total crashes, one fatality, and 16 with injuries.

In 2022 — 33 total crashes involving motorcycles, three of which were fatalities and 25 which had injuries.

In 2023 — four crashes, two of which were fatalities and one had injuries.

The top causes of motorcycle accidents is, "drivers not paying attention and speeding", said Coffey. Rockingham County's motorcycle crash data can be found on Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicle website.

The Ride 2 Save Lives program is hosted by VSP Motor Troopers. The Motor Troopers will host a course in Harrisonburg on Saturday July 22, granting motorcyclists near Harrisonburg an opportunity to participate in the free Ride 2 Save Lives program. More information regarding motorcycle course dates and locations can be found at Virginia State Police's website.

If motorcyclists or residents have questions about rider safety and/or courses available, they can contact Sergeant Brent Coffey at 540-829-7713.