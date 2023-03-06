SHENANDOAH VALLEY — The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is celebrating a major anniversary. February 2023 marked 15 years of serving entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley for the organization. To honor this momentous milestone, the organization is aiming to raise $15,000 with the help of its valued donors, community partners and Shenandoah Valley businesses. These funds will support the organization's operations to continue helping people create options for themselves, through access to capital, support and by convening relationships among the Shenandoah Valley ecosystem. SCCF is passionate about this mission so that, one day, there will be a Shenandoah Valley where every person has access to the resources, knowledge and support needed to start, grow and sustain a business.
The organization, originally known as Staunton Creative Community Fund, began in 2008 to grow the local economy by connecting people, cultivating ideas, and providing access to capital. Over the past 15 years the organization has expanded and innovated alongside the region’s entrepreneurs to become one of the lead conveners in the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. SCCF’s ability to nimbly move throughout the region gives the organization a unique advantage in serving entrepreneurs and connecting resource providers. Since its inception, SCCF has lent $1.7 million to entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley via its microloan program, and in the past two years has served over 300 other entrepreneurs via its Business Bootcamp program, Startup Shenandoah Valley Accelerator and Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit.
SCCF is celebrating its anniversary with a series of blog posts recognizing and thanking its current and past staff, board members, community partners and entrepreneurs, “It’s through the amazing support of our staff, board members, volunteers, and donors, that SCCF is able to provide programs and services that reach entrepreneurs all over the Shenandoah Valley. We’re grateful that each individual that works with SCCF is passionate and committed to helping entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality,” said Debbie Irwin, SCCF’s Executive Director. The support organization is also hosting a fundraiser to raise $15,000, and is asking entrepreneur supporters, business owners and the community for donations to help set up future entrepreneurs for success.
To support the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund and its work, visit www.sccfva.org/15th-anniversary, and read more about the entrepreneurs it serves on the SCCF Blog. To support the organization in other ways, connect with Ecosystem Builder Katie Overfield-Zook at katie@sccfva.org about potential sponsorship or mentoring opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.