WOODSTOCK — A 62-acre rural property next to Strasburg’s eastern town limits will be designated as a perpetual conservation easement, Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed on Tuesday.
The property is at 217 Pouts Hill Road (State Route 634). On Tuesday, the board approved accepting a request from the property’s owner, Richard Hockman, to donate the land’s development rights to the county’s Conservation Easement Authority (CEA).
Besides extinguishing development rights, the conservation easement will help preserve the property’s forest and protect parts of the Cedar Creek Battlefield, according to county information.
The property offers a prominent view of Massanutten Mountain’s Signal Knob. Due to increasing health concerns, Hockman desired to place his land into an easement as soon as possible, county staff said in a recent report to the board.
According to information from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, Hockman’s land had a “high risk for vulnerability of development.”
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted the deed of gift of easement from Hockman without discussion after having discussed it at a public meeting in December.
County Planner Tyler Hinkle had told the supervisors last month that Hockman asked for no sub-division of the land, no additional dwellings or structures other than those, including a house, that is already on the property, and maintenance of the land’s existing tree canopy.
