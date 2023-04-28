MOUNT JACKSON — Shenandoah County supervisors approved new rules Tuesday they say will regulate solar energy facilities and protect agriculture.
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 at its regular meeting to adopt amendments to county regulations pertaining to small- and large-scale energy facilities. Chairman Karl Roulston, Vice Chairman Dennis Morris and supervisors Steven Baker and Timothy Taylor voted in favor of a motion to adopt the amendments. Supervisor Bradley Pollack abstained, and Supervisor Josh Stephens was absent.
The vote comes more than a year after the Planning Commission created a special Solar Ordinance Review Committee to consider and prepare updates to the existing ordinances regulating wind and solar energy facilities. The county adopted its ordinances for wind energy in 2010 then solar in 2020. The county updated the solar ordinance in 2021 to include small-scale solar facilities. The committee worked for roughly nine months on the matter, involving the public in discussions about ways to balance the development of solar facilities with agricultural land preservation. The committee prepared the solar ordinance updates, which the Planning Commission endorsed April 4.
The ordinance limits large-scale energy facilities from certain areas and specifies standards for site-plan review and special-use permit applications, considering potential impacts on the environment and public services. The ordinance requires 100% vegetative coverage on a site once the facility is established. The ordinance restricts solar panels at large-scale facilities to no higher than 15 feet and requires facilities fully enclosed by security fencing. The update limits solar facilities to 50 acres for every mile of buffer of a facility though supervisors may approve exceptions. The county made no changes to the wind energy facility ordinance.
Roulston commended the committee that the Planning Commission created to determine how the county should handle future solar energy projects.
“I was extremely impressed with their diligence, their perseverance, their level of education on the subject matter,” Roulston said.
Roulston acknowledged some residents’ initial skepticism of the committee’s membership.
“I think what you put together is good for Shenandoah County and I’m not fooling myself thinking we’re 100% done,” Roulston said. “There’s probably going to be some changes that we need to do, but this is a wonderful start for Shenandoah County and, again, thank you for your efforts.”
Morris echoed Roulston’s comments, adding that he also commended the county staff who worked on the solar energy regulations. Morris lauded County Attorney Jason Ham for his work with the Planning Commission in providing legal advice about the proposed regulations.
Taylor also commended the people who worked to create the ordinance that he said strikes a balance to regulate solar energy facilities.
“But, yeah, it was a monumental challenge and I commend everybody that gave feedback or (were) involved in any way,” Taylor said.
Baker agreed with Taylor.
“At this point in time, you just try to get a balance because you certainly don’t wanna lose more agricultural land in the county,” said Baker, a hog farmer. “It’s happening in a lot of areas of the state and we’re talking about thousands and thousands of acres.”
Also at the meeting, supervisors voted to approve:
• A special-use permit for a motor-vehicle towing service at 24100 Old Valley Pike, Maurertown.
• A site-plan review for an additional self-storage building at 3223 Old Valley Pike, New Market.
• A special-use permit for a commercial campground at 1120 Edinburg Gap Road, Edinburg.
• A special-use permit for a Level II home business to operate a beauty- and hair salon with related structures at 1990 Back Road, Woodstock.
• A special-use permit for a sewage-disposal easement at 84 Litten Lane, Quicksburg.
• A resolution to set the personal property tax relief rate for 2023 taxes.
At the end of the meeting, supervisors met in closed session to discuss a prospective business or industry, or the expansion of an existing business or industry; the acquisition of real estate for recreational purposes; and the appointment of public officials to serve on the Tourism Council and on the Community Policy and Management Team.
