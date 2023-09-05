WOODSTOCK— Krystal Bermudez showed confidence on Thursday that she can complete a new treatment program and beat her drug addiction.
The Shenandoah County Adult Treatment Drug Court, which started this week, gives Bermudez and three other defendants in its inaugural class a chance to get and stay clean and avoid more jail time. Participants must abide by program rules or risk removal from the drug court.
Bermudez stepped outside the Shenandoah County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, free on bond, setting her sights on sobriety.
“It’s only intense if you make it intense,” Bermudez said.
Bermudez said she can handle the 15-18 months it takes to complete the program.
“I’ve had a substantial amount of clean time before,” Bermudez said. “I was almost two years clean before, but I didn’t have a network so that’s why ... it caused me to, like, relapse ‘cause I didn’t have anyone to go to.”
Asked what she expects to achieve once she graduates from the drug court, Bermudez said: “I expect trust from my family, for myself and my kids, too, as well.”
The first program participants appeared before Judge Kevin C. Black on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. During separate hearings Black ordered each defendant into the Shenandoah County Adult Drug Treatment: Bermudez, Kyle W. Brown, Steven E. Fadeley and Dillon D. Grandstaff.
Defendants appeared Wednesday with their attorneys. Shenandoah County Commonwealth Attorney Amanda M. Wiseley appeared for her office.
Black warned each defendant: “No shenanigans” on the frequent drug tests. If a defendant tries in any way to cheat a drug test, the court considers that a positive screen.
Each of the defendants has a criminal history of drug-related offenses and faced serving previously suspended jail time for violating conditions of their supervised probation. Instead, entering the drug court allows the defendants to participants to receive treatment, provided they meet the requirements.
Bermudez admitted during her hearing, as did each of the three defendants, to violating probation. Black found each defendant in violation and ordered them into the program.
Bermudez thanked Black for the opportunity.
“You need to do this and I really will be rooting for you,” Black said. “You know I’ve been seeing you for a long time and I’d love to see you get through (the program) and hopefully never see you on the street ...
“I’m hoping (for) the best, but I know it’s hard work and you’re gonna have to stay completely committed to this, alright?” Black said. “It’s really important.”
Black granted Bermudez’ release from jail on a $1,000 secured bond.
A new drug court has also started in Warren County.
Warren County Circuit Court took pleas from its first program participants on Aug. 14. The court holds its dockets each Friday.
Shenandoah County drug court coordinator Jenna Barsotti said Wednesday afternoon that the two new programs have gone well. Participants must attend three-hour treatment sessions three times per week starting today, Barsotti explained. Participants come to court each Thursday during the first phase, where staff review each case.
“So we want drug court to be the focus, especially in the beginning, and there’s so much treatment, like I said, three hours three times a week, that’s nine hours,” Barsotti said. “They’ll have individual case management. They’ll have their probation officer and we understand that’s a lot so we want them to orient them, we want to focus really on treatment and go for it.
“But once they’re stable and they can show that they’re making all of their things, they are invested, we obviously would like them to work because eventually when they have all those things they need to be filling their time,” Barsotti said.
Defendants ordered into the drug court program must complete five phases over 15-18 months.
Phase 1 lasts 60 days and involves stabilization, creating a case plan, submitting to three drug tests per week and a 9 p.m. curfew.
Phase 2 spans 90 days, has a 10 p.m. curfew and focuses on treatment, setting up a payment plan to pay court fees and finding a job.
Phase 3 covers 90 days for relapse prevention and personal planning with an 11 p.m. curfew. Participants must work at least 30 hours per week or, if unemployed, 30 hours of community service per week. Drug tests reduce from three to two times per week, and weekly meetings with probation officers to twice per month.
Phase 4 lasts at least 120 days and includes 30 hours of work or community service with one drug test per week and a midnight curfew.
Phase 5 takes 90-180 days for transition and care after graduation from the program. The phase includes one drug test per month and 30 hours of work per week. The participant must pay court fees and fines during this phase.
This story originally ran The Northern Virginia Daily.
