MOUNT JACKSON — For the second year, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce recognized public safety workers for excellence in doing their jobs and in some cases saving lives in potentially deadly situations.
The public safety workers were honored during the Valor Public Safety Awards at the American Celebration on Parade museum in Mount Jackson.
Richard Follett served as emcee for the event.
"There's no question that those who work in public safety deal with harrowing situations," Follett told the attendees. "Tonight we extend our gratitude to you for making our world a safer place, for allowing us the peace of mind from knowing that professionals in the field of public safety as well as our neighbors will be there for us in times of need."
Among those in attendance were Strasburg Mayor Brandy Boies and Sheriff Timothy Carter, as well as county supervisors Josh Stephens, Dennis Morris and Brad Pollack. The police chiefs of Woodstock, Strasburg, Mount Jackson and New Market were also present to hand out awards.
The Bronze Medal of Valor, awarded in recognition of actions that display “outstanding executions of duty by individuals,” was given to Master Deputy Joshua Cook and Deputy Hank Hoover of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and officers Cole Thomas Brandon and James Calvin Horn of the Woodstock Police Department.
Their actions took place during a call on July 25 of last year, in which officers responded to reports of a man shining a flashlight into a neighbor’s apartment and that gunshots had been fired. Officers located the subject, who began making threats to law enforcement and pointing a handgun at them. After several attempts at peaceful negotiations, the officers shot and killed the suspect.
"Every law enforcement officer and deputy that responded to the scene worked together and put their own lives at risk in a very dangerous situation," Follett said. "We are fortunate for their commitment not only to each other, but to this community."
The Silver Medal of Valor, awarded for actions that involve “significant personal risk and heroism,” was given to Sgt. George Smoot of the New Market Police Department and Sgt. Mark Johnson of the Mount Jackson Police Department, as well as eight members of the sheriff’s office: Lt. Robert French, Sgt. Dwayne Green, Sgt. Joshua Gum, Deputy Stephen Jarboe, Community Services Deputy Tyler Jobe, Deputy Travis Justice, Lt. Brent Lutz and Deputy Leo Santoyo.
These actions took place on a Dec. 6 call in Mount Jackson to arrest a wanted person, which then became an all-night standoff with the subject firing shots at officers while law enforcement attempted to negotiate a surrender. The subject eventually gave up and turned himself in.
“Deputies and officers on scene were able to stay focused, make sound decisions, and worked together to ensure no law enforcement officers nor citizens were injured,” the citation read.
Other awards included:
Lifesaving Awards
Sarah Talley, Lead Communications Officer, Shenandoah County ECC
Lt. Michael Scott Miller, Woodstock Police Department
Sgt. Aaron Lee Bowers, Woodstock Police Department
Ofc. Karl Heinz Taubenberger, Woodstock Police Department
Unit Citations
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Company
Woodstock Volunteer Rescue Squad
Woodstock Fire Department
Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue
Career Provider of the Year
Capt. Summer Ruhling, Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue
Lifetime Achievement Award
Brandi Hall, Public Safety IT Manager, Shenandoah County ECC
Donna Hollar, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
Maj. Andrew Scott Proctor (Retired), Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
Capt. Scotty W. Thompson (Retired), Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
Lt. Mitchell Vernazza, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
Crisis Intervention Team - Dispatcher of the Year
Allie Allar
2023 Outstanding Contribution to EMS Telecommunications
Nisa Seekford
Dispatcher of the Year
Jessica Brigner
Strasburg Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
Capt. John E. Magdinec
Volunteer Firefighter of the Year
Lewis McDonald Sr.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
