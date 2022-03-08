SHENANDOAH COUNTY — The Department of Solid Waste Management in Shenandoah County kicked off its annual litter pickup drive on Tuesday.
In an effort to help clean Shenandoah County roads, the DSWM encourages nonprofit organizations to participate by collecting bags of litter in exchange for prize money that is awarded at the end of the event.
The amount of money awarded is based on the number of bags of litter collected by each organization. The goal is to pay about $10 per bag of litter, according to the DSWM.
Shenandoah County Landfill administrative assistant Rachel Clark has been involved with the event for years.
“We’ve been doing this for about 20 years, and it just keeps growing,” she said. “We felt it was a great way for organizations to earn money as well as help keep Shenandoah County a beautiful place to live.”
According to the DSWM, groups can pick up litter anytime on county or state roads in the Shenandoah County area between March 1 and May 31. Participating groups should bring their bags of litter to the county landfill, where staff will verify the collection counts for the program.
Clark said the county landfill will supply orange trash bags, safety vests, gloves and trash grabbers to groups cleaning roads. The extension office in the county government center in Woodstock is also providing plastic bags.
Last year, Clark said, 24 groups collected 1,005 bags of litter. The county landfill paid $12.25 per bag last year.
There is still time to sign up to participate. For more information, call the Shenandoah County Landfill at 540-984-8573 or visit shenandoahcountyva.us/landfill.
