Shenandoah County Public Schools announced its Teacher of the year April 20.
At the staff recognition banquet, Superintendent Melody Sheppard announced that Lydia Dinardo, reading specialist at W.W. Robinson Elementary, was selected as the 2022-2023 SCPS Division Teacher of the Year.
Each school is able to choose a Teacher of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, Team of the Year, and Employee of the Year. These recognitions were selected from these nominees.
The Teachers of the Year for each school are:
• Amanda Curry, Central High School (Woodstock, Virginia)
• Susan Tusing, Honey Run Elementary School (Quicksburg, Virginia)
• Joseph Spory, Mountain View High School (Quicksburg, Virginia)
• Kelly Flora-Brownell, North Fork Middle School (Quicksburg, Virginia)
•Debra Shelton-Raines, Peter Muhlenberg Middle School (Woodstock, Virginia)
• Rayanna Davis, Sandy Hook Elementary School (Strasburg, Virginia)
• Sara Hayes, Strasburg High School (Strasburg, Virginia)
• Christina “Kristi” Carvajal, Signal Knob Middle School (Strasburg, Virginia)
• A. Paje Cross, Triplett Tech (Mount Jackson, Virginia)
About Lydia DiNardo, W.W. Robinson Elementary (Woodstock, Virginia)
Dinardo was selected from these nominees. She is completing her twenty-second year with Shenandoah County Public Schools. She served for seven years as an elementary school teacher before transferring to the reading specialist role. “Ms. DiNardo is forward-thinking, responsible, compassionate, and innovative. She forms relationships with her students and creates a positive, engaging classroom environment. She has spearheaded the initiative of Science of Reading in our school and is considered to be a wealth of knowledge,” commented W.W. Robinson Elementary School Acting Principal Elizabeth “Liz” Hopkins.
The Division New Teacher of the Year, Team of the Year, and Employee of the Year were announced in advance and recognized at the SCPS Staff Recognition Banquet.
Ryan Judy, Auto Tech teacher at Triplett Tech, was selected as the SCPS New Teacher of the Year. “Mr. Judy has stepped up the automotive program at Triplett Tech,” observed Triplett Tech Principal Connie Pangle. “He has turned the shop into a professional automotive shop instead of a hobby shop. His students are learning theory and applying the techniques in the shop. He also has increased customer work, which provides authentic work experiences for his students.”
SCPS Team of the Year was awarded to the Mountain View High School Cafeteria Staff: Vanessa Souder, Sharon Golladay, Michelle Lutz, Anita Scruggs, Florelisa Murphy, and Miho Ikeyama. “Here at MVHS we have a beautifully diverse team of food service ladies,” commented Mountain View High School Spanish Teacher Peggy Dunstan. “Their beauty comes through their kind words to each teen that passes through the food line, the smiles on their faces as they greet each one, and their careful attention to detail to see that the food is displayed well and in top condition. Small acts of care to the service lines such as decorating for the season and wearing holiday apparel send the message to the students and staff in our school that they are proud to be a part of our school and they care to deliver their best!”
Emily Wymer, School Secretary at Strasburg High School, was selected as the SCPS Employee of the Year. SHS Assistant Principal Brandon Burkhart stated, “Emily is instrumental in establishing the positive atmosphere of Strasburg High School. As the principal’s secretary, she is highly visible and involved with many stakeholders. She greets everyone with a warm smile and welcoming demeanor. She has worked to establish positive relationships with parents and especially students.”
“Our teachers and staff are incredible, and we are so pleased to be able to recognize their service to Shenandoah County Public Schools,” Superintendent Melody Sheppard said.
