At the Shenandoah County School Board Meeting March 9, the board approved the appointment of Jennifer Burner as principal of Honey Run Elementary School (Quicksburg, Virginia) and Scott Schlentner as principal of Signal Knob Middle School (Strasburg, Virginia), effective July 1.
The school board also approved the appointment of Christine Simmons as assistant principal of Peter Muhlenberg Middle School (Woodstock, Virginia) effective July 1.
Jennifer Burner has 17 years of experience in education. Most recently, she has served as the assistant principal at Harrisonburg High School (Harrisonburg, Virginia).
Scott Schlentner has 28 total years of experience in education and over 20 years of experience in administrative positions within Shenandoah County Public Schools. Most recently, he served as the assistant principal at Mountain View High School (Quicksburg, Virginia) for the past 11 years and as assistant principal at Signal Knob Middle School for the last three months.
Christine Simmons has 16 years of experience in education. Most recently, she has served as a teacher and assistant athletic director at Central High School (Woodstock, Virginia).
“These administrators bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles,” says Superintendent Melody Sheppard. “They are focused on instruction and ensuring that our students achieve high levels of academic success. I am excited to work with them to support our students and staff as we move forward.”
