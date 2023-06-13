SHENANDOAH COUNTY — Shenandoah County Public Schools returns next year to a more stringent grading policy.
The Shenandoah County School Board voted 6-0 at its meeting Thursday to approve revised grading policies and practices. Chairman Martin J. Helsley, Vice Chairman Dennis C. Barlow, Kyle L. Gutshall, Andrew C. Keller, Brandi L. Rutz, Cynthia D. Walsh attended the meeting.
The board action changes the range for a failing grade from 0-50 to 0-59 for middle- and high-school students. The ranges for passing grades are as follows: D, 60-69; C, 70-79; B, 80-89; A, 90-100.
The grading scale for kindergarten through fifth is as follows: 3 - Independently Demonstrates Standard; 2- Partially Demonstrates Standard (Requires Reteaching and/or Teacher Support); 1- Unable to Demonstrate Standard.
Rutz and Gutshall commented on the new policies before the vote.
“I’m thrilled, thank you,” Rutz said. “I know that this is gonna be probably a little difficult for some of our students to realize that they can’t show up and just necessarily get a 50 for showing up.
“But, you know, at the end of the day and once school is over and you’re entering the real world, they don’t pay you for just showing up,” Rutz said. “So I’m glad that you made the change and the grading committee decided it was worth going back.”
Gutshall said: “I think if we want to try and get better results and, you know, seek higher standards, then that’s what we have to prioritize, so I think it’s great that we’re going back to what we had prior and I think that will help with, you know, trying to get some better results for our students and I think our teachers will be very supportive as well, so I’m definitely for it as well.”
The Grading Committee, composed of two teachers from each school as well as school and division administrators, started meeting at the beginning of the 2022-2023 year. The committee recommended changing the grading scale to a 100-point grading scale for middle and high school. The School Board approved the system’s Program of Students, which includes the grading practices and procedures, on Jan. 12. The board’s action Thursday modifies those practices.
Also at the meeting, board members voted to:
• Approve a request to increase the current budget to reflect an additional $1,859 in reserve Perkins funds. The division would use the funds as reserve carryover for priority in credentialing and workplace readiness skills as required by the Virginia Department of Education.
• Approve a request to increase the budget by $15,000 and appropriate funds for the Recruitment Incentive for Public Education. The school system applied for funds made available by the Virginia General Assembly to support recruitment efforts to hire and fill vacancies in shortage areas and/or hard-to-staff positions.
• Approve a request to increase the budget by $7,500 and appropriate funds for the Grow Your Own Teacher Pilot Program. The general assembly made money available for eligible school divisions where a low-income graduate attended an institution of higher learning in the state and returned to teach in the division in which he/she graduated high school.
• Approve a request to increase the budget by $125,000 and appropriate funds for the state-funded, Career and Technical Education Competitive Skilled Trades Program grant. As a result of the implementation of the HVAC program at Triplett Tech next fiscal year, the system received the grant for its efforts in serving as a model for providing students with classroom experiences relevant to the 21st-century skilled trades workplace.
• Extend the system’s contract with Southwest Food Services for a year through June 30, 2024.
• Approve purchasing procedures.
• Approve the personnel report.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.