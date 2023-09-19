SHENANDOAH COUNTY — Local politics and the debate over choosing library books came head-to-head at the latest Shenandoah County School Board meeting.
Chairman Marty Helsley, Vice Chairman Dennis Barlow and members Kyle Gutshall, Andrew Keller, Brandi Rutz and Cynthia Walsh attended the meeting and again talked about the proposed policy the division is considering that will be used to select library materials.
Supporters of the policy say the school system needs to keep sexually explicit materials out of the libraries and requiring more people to review books before they are purchased will help. Opponents say the proposed policy is unnecessary and government overreach.
David Hinegardner, assistant superintendent of administrative services and strategic planning, told the board that the librarians provided suggestions for a selection policy.
“They don’t want it to appear that they’re trying to compete with another policy,” Hinegardner said. “It’s not a this versus a that.”
The board plans to discuss proposed policies at its Sept. 28 work session and then vote at its Oct. 12 meeting.
Barlow and Rutz served on the committee that, with input from division staff, worked on the policy. Barlow thanked the librarians and other staff members for their guidance. Rutz acknowledged the “emotional” response to the topic. Rutz said that 102 titles in the schools libraries contain sexually explicit material. Rutz then proceeded to read a passage from "Red Hood," by Elana Arnold, which described a sexual act. Rutz said she had not yet checked to see if the book is available in the school libraries.
But while some people during the public comment period earlier in the meeting spoke about the library policy, they also called out some board members for bringing politics into their discussions. Brad Skipper, chairman of the Shenandoah County Democratic Committee, blasted a board member, whom he did not name, for making accusations about him in response to Skipper’s comments concerning the library materials policy. Skipper has said the policy amounts to government overreach.
“Another board member, without warning to those in attendance, forced the audience to listen to a self-claimed, pornographic passage from a book that said it was taken from one of our school libraries,” Skipper said. “I’ve been apprised (that) a (Freedom of Information Act) request shows that claim to be false. That book has never been in our school system and that person should apologize not only to the citizens in this room that night who were forced to listen to it but also to the rest of you for lying in her official capacity. It seems to me a censure motion would be in order for such an egregious misrepresentation of the facts just to sway public opinion.”
Rutz had read the passage to which Skipper referred at the meeting last month. Barlow made the comments about Skipper at the same meeting.
Lucinda Erbach, the librarian at W.W. Robinson Elementary School, refuted claims made about librarians.
“Lately, there’s been a lot of negative focus on the (SCPS) libraries and we librarians,” Erbach said. “It is occurring in print, in this room and on social media. Vague accusations have been made about us handing individual students inappropriate books, grooming students, peddling in pornography, sabotaging technology and having left-wing agendas.
“To this I say ‘no,’” Erbach said. “If we were doing any of these things of which we are being accused, the Human Resources Department would be very much involved.”
Virginia Rosen spoke briefly about the library policy but then brought up another concern.
“So would God want a School Board member to invite only one of the School Board candidates to an event held at Central High School on Aug. 31?” Rosen said. “Did you know that person was wearing his campaign sticker?
“By the way, my understanding is that this meeting was for staff only,” Rosen said. “Why not invite everyone? I think God would frown upon that. Personally, I think it’s shady and unfair.”
She was talking about the school system's annual convocation, open only to staff or by invitation, at Central High School on Aug. 31. Helsley invited Jonathan A. Nateghi-Asli, one of two candidates running for the District 2 seat on the School Board. Nateghi-Asli’s challenger, Thomas Streett, did not attend the convocation.
“I have been called out several times by the chairman over the past year or half-year for making political statements that weren’t even political,” Barlow said. “During a budget discussion, I was charged with making political hay, for which the chairman apologized and I appreciated that.
“But, yet again, in an agenda-setting session, something that was already on the agenda was taken off by the chairman and he said he was taking it off because I was acting political,” Barlow said. “I asked him what that political (action) was and it was because I wrote an op-ed for The Northern Virginia Daily. I advised him it was my First Amendment right to write an op-ed. It happened to be critical of the (President) Biden cabinet, although I wrote another one about the problem with cluster munitions being used by, or condoned by the United States and Ukraine."
Barlow called out Helsley for showing a pattern of "making kind of arbitrary decisions that really go against our code, our policy and norms throughout the year."
"But the very fact that the chairman has accused me of these things and apparently has involved himself in political issues I find disturbing and I would like ... for us to drive on and leave this behind," Barlow added.
Helsley, who is not running for reelection, responded to Barlow:
“I will start by saying I will apologize to the candidates that were not invited by me personally (to the convocation), and I apologize to Dr. (Superintendent Melody) Sheppard,” Helsley said. “I could’ve checked with her. It was an oversight. I did not attend because of a family emergency that I could not attend. If not I would’ve been there. It would be my last convocation. It was very special to me and Miss Sager asked me to take some of my remarks, which I did and the staff saw them and whatever.
“The only thing I got to say, Dennis, to you is I got three months and then it’s yours," Helsley said.
