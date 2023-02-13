WOODSTOCK — Increased teacher salaries and higher healthcare costs for all employees represent some of the top items in Shenandoah County Public Schools’ proposed fiscal year 2024 operating budget.
The almost $85 million budget is a little more than $8 million, or almost 10.5%, more than the current budget.
During her budget presentation at Thursday’s School Board meeting, division Superintendent Melody Sheppard said the state House of Delegates and state Senate both recently recommended 7% salary increases for all teachers.
This past December, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin had proposed 5% salary increases for teachers. Sheppard said division officials should have more details about the potential salary hikes by the end of February, when the current General Assembly session concludes.
In the new budget year, which starts July 1, the division’s health insurance cost is expected to spike by 15%. Division officials would like the board to allocate $1.13 million to cover the anticipated increase.
“Our utilization is above what we’re paying Aetna,” Sheppard told the board.
“For example, if we were paying Aetna $100,000, they were paying $112,000 for our experience. That’s not a good business model for Aetna, so they’re going to want us to pay a little more money next year.”
She said the division’s health insurance consultant will provide the board with more information about the anticipated cost increase within the next couple of months
At Thursday’s meeting, Sheppard also provided updated information on the division’s proposed capital projects for fiscal ‘24.
Totaling a little more than $3 million, they include security camera upgrades at the division’s high schools and middle schools, replacing eight to 10 aging school buses, and replacing HVAC units and completing upgrades to restrooms at elementary schools.
Some of the HVAC units are 40 years old and have outlived their useful life, Sheppard said.
Because of cost concerns, division officials recently removed an earlier-proposed bus routing software system from the list of capital projects.
The “Edulog” software serves like a GPS and gives school bus drivers information on bus routes and the ability to keep track of student pickups and dropoffs.
The initial cost of the software was estimated to be $269,000, which included the cost of tablets, equipment and the first year of service. After the first year, the system would have an annual maintenance cost of $75,000.
“That is a great program, but unfortunately, the cost is expensive to initially implement, but then also the recurring cost is something we cannot afford at this particular time,” Sheppard said.
Looking ahead, the School Board plans to have a budget work session and public hearing at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23.
The overall budget could be adopted by the county Board of Supervisors and the School Board in late April.
