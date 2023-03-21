WOODSTOCK — No weapons were found during a recent search of the home of a male W.W. Robinson Elementary School student who on March 1 allegedly threatened to hurt other students of the school, said Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Kolter Stroop.
The boy’s alleged verbal threat was reported to the Sheriff's Office on March 2 by a parent of another student, Stroop told The Northern Virginia Daily on Monday.
The student who allegedly made the threat was taken into emergency custody and evaluated, Stroop said.
“This is standard practice on how we would treat any threat,” Stroop said.
He said the Sheriff's Office later searched the home of the boy and found no weapons. The search was conducted at the consent of the parents who signed a consent to search form, he said.
In an email to the Daily on Sunday, the mother of the boy who allegedly made the threat said that her son had been temporarily suspended and is now back in school.
The mother, who asked to not have her name published, said her son “was targeted and the Sheriff's Office forced a mental evaluation off of hearsay.” She said her son also had to undergo tests for drugs and alcohol and that his rights were “completely violated.”
Stroop said he wasn’t sure what types of tests had been conducted.
Meanwhile, on March 9, the county School Board in a closed session agreed to place W.W. Robinson Elementary School Principal Robin Shrum on paid administrative leave. The board also agreed to have Elizabeth Hopkins, who is the school’s assistant principal for the fourth and fifth grades, serve as acting principal while Shrum is out.
Schools Superintendent Melody Sheppard has declined to state why Shrum was placed on leave. In an email to the Daily last Thursday, Sheppard said, “Principal Shrum is out of the office for an extended time. We cannot comment on specific details. Ms. Hopkins is the Acting Principal while Dr. Shrum is out. As always, the safety and security of our school community are our top priority. There was no credible threat to our students or staff. We have no additional information to share at this time.”
Not long after the Daily received that email, school division officials sent the same overall message to parents of students of the school.
At the School Board’s closed session on March 9, Sheppard “made it clear that the student who was involved at no time seemed to present any type of danger and had no weapon of any kind,” board Vice Chairman Dennis Barlow said by phone on Monday. “We accepted the administrative solution in the interim. We knew for a fact, based on (Sheppard’s) report, that no weapon was involved.”
Barlow said he knows why Shrum was placed on administrative leave but could not share the reason publicly.
“I don’t think I should,” he said. “This gets into the protection of (Shrum’s) rights and issues moving forward that have nothing to do with the school’s safety.” Barlow also said he had not heard anything about the concerns of the boy’s mother.
