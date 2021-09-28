WOODSTOCK — Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors member Bradley Pollack is facing two misdemeanor destruction of property charges.
The charges stem from Pollack, of 100 Jillian Court, allegedly removing real estate signs from the area of Jennifer Court and Main Street, according to Denise Vollmer, spokesperson for the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
According to court documents, the incidents occurred on Sept. 13 and 14. A Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office investigator observed Pollack committing the act, the criminal complaints in both cases state. They occurred between 8 and 10 p.m. both days, Vollmer said.
The investigation into the incidents began after a complaint was made that the real estate signs were being stolen and tampered with since late August, Vollmer said.
By phone interview, Pollack admitted to taking the signs and said it was within his rights to do so. The charges were "silly," and placed after a "complete misunderstanding," Pollack said.
"I fully expect the charges to be dropped soon," Pollack said.
Pollack, a defense attorney based in Woodstock, said he had reached out to Linda Holler, of Holler Realty, stating that the signs were illegally placed.
Pollack said real estate signs must be placed on the property that they are in reference to. The intersection where they were placed is in Phase I of the Edinburg Square development and the signs advertise a Phase II of the development, which Pollack said was also illegal.
Pollack, who lives in Phase I of the development, said the second phase is unfit for the community.
Holler, by phone interview, said the issue was resolved but declined to say anything further.
Pollack is due in Shenandoah County General District Court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22. He said it was unclear if he was going to represent himself in the matter.
Shenandoah County Commonwealth's Attorney Amanda Wiseley said because she is familiar with Pollack, she is finding a special prosecutor from another jurisdiction to handle the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.