WOODSTOCK — Looking to add a cow to your 1-acre property in Shenandoah County? You’re in luck.
At its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning text amendment that allows agricultural animals on residential properties of at least 1.0 acre.
According to county Zoning and Subdivision Administrator Brenna Menefee, residential properties zoned R1 and R2 could not house agricultural animals such as cows, horses, sheep or goats, “even if they are for a 4-H project.”
“This (text amendment) will allow them to do so, especially for 4-H,” Menefee told supervisors Tuesday at the meeting.
The text amendment, approved unanimously by the supervisors after a public hearing on the matter in which no one outside of Menefee spoke, removes the previous definition of “Livestock for Domestic Use,” amends the definition of “Animal Unit, One” and adds the definitions of “Livestock” and “Residential Farm” to Section 165-4 of the County Code.
It also would control the number of animals based on the amount of property owned, with no livestock allowed on less than an acre of land.
An exception would be the “backyard chickens ordinance,” which allows 12 chickens and a rooster for a property owner with less than an acre, Menefee noted.
“As far as livestock animals — cows, horses, ponies, sheep, goats, any of those — they would not be permitted on parcels under an acre. Once you go over an acre, it goes by ‘animal unit,’” or number of animals, Menefee said, excluding the backyard chicken ordinance.
The property size rounds down. For example, a homeowner could have one cow on between 1.0 and 1.9 acres. A second animal would not be permitted unless the property owner had at least 2.0 acres of land.
Property owners must still be able to maintain the property.
Also at the meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved a resolution adopting a six-year plan for secondary roads and setting budget priorities for Fiscal Year 2024 through 2029.
This came after discovering that roads have to have 50 average daily trips (ADT) to be eligible for the state’s Rural Rustic Road Program. Hickory Lane (Fort Valley Road) was bumped off the state’s list after having just 40 ADT, which bumped Crooked Run Road onto the program’s list for 2029.
This allowed the road to be added to the state’s list without the county having to change seek any changes to the state’s parameters, leading to approval of the resolution.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Karl Roulston, Vice Chair Dennis Morris and Supervisors Josh Stephens, Steven Baker, Brad Pollack and Timothy Taylor all attended Tuesday’s meeting.
The next Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 25.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors:
• Unanimously approved a Fee Schedule Amendment to repeal and replace the fee schedule associated with Community Development Fees including building inspections, erosion and sediment Control, planning and zoning.
• Unanimously approved a Fiscal Year 2023 supplemental appropriation for the Children’s Services Act program.
• Unanimously approved a Fiscal Year 2024 supplemental appropriation for three state-supported Child Protective Services (CPS) positions for Shenandoah County Social Services.
• Unanimously approved the adoption of the Shenandoah County & Affiliates Flexible Benefits Plan and Resolution.
• Unanimously approved a law enforcement agreement between the Town of Toms Brook and the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.
• Unanimously approved an amendment to certain conservation easements for compliance with IRS standards on existing conservation easements including Donation of Development Rights on 38.238 acres located at 619 Front Royal Road, Strasburg and Donation of Development Rights on 32.556 acres located at 1395 South Fort Valley Road, Fort Valley.
• Unanimously approved a consent agenda consisting of a resolution honoring the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival’s 60th Anniversary, re-appropriations for the fourth quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget and a re-appropriation of $154,500 net unanticipated additional funding for the fourth quarter of the FY 23 Budget for Shenandoah County Public Schools— $125,000 for the Special Budgets Fund and $29,500 for the Operational Budget Fund.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
