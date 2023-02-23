WOODSTOCK — Shenandoah County residents and other members of the public soon will have their chance to learn all about the proposed revisions to the county’s solar ordinance.
A county hosted session about the potential changes is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. March 2 in the board meeting room at the county government center, 600 North Main St.
“We want to make sure citizens are aware of the proposed changes in the ordinance,” Planning Commissioner Mark Dotson, who chaired the county’s now-disbanded Solar Ordinance Review Committee, said on Monday. “It will be an informal gathering with county staff to answer people’s questions.”
At the meeting, county staff will explain the differences between the current ordinance and the proposed, revised one, County Planner Tyler Hinkle said on Tuesday.
“It will be an open house where people can leave freely,” Hinkle said. “We’ll have an open discussion.”
Looking ahead, a public hearing on the proposed ordinance might be held at the April 5 joint meeting of the planning commission and board of supervisors. If the hearing takes place at that time, the earliest potential adoption of the ordinance would occur at the board of supervisors’ April 25 meeting, according to Hinkle.
For almost a year, Hinkle had led county staff’s work with the Solar Ordinance Review Committee to revise the ordinance that dates to January 2020.
As part of a long-term goal that includes protecting historic properties and scenic views, the committee called for the county to cap its total area of land available for potential large-scale solar facilities to 900 acres, with each solar farm project site limited to 50 acres.
Currently, the county is home to a solar farm that totals more than 650 acres off of Turkey Knob Road in Mount Jackson and a 32-acre solar farm off of Georgetown Road in the unincorporated county area of Mount Jackson. If the proposed aggregate cap of 900 acres for solar facilities receives final approval, only a little more than 200 acres would remain available for new or expanded solar farms.
Other recommendations from the Solar Ordinance Review Committee include not allowing any solar facilities on historic resources or in their viewsheds, not permitting the removal of forest canopy, promoting solar facilities on land of “little value,” such as on agricultural farms that are too rocky to farm, and not allowing the wholesale stripping of topsoil and existing vegetation.
One of the latest proposed solar projects in the county is an approximately 177-acre solar facility that Valley Overlook Solar, of Arlington, proposes establishing on private land between Senedo and St. Luke roads near Woodstock.
Valley Overlook Solar officials recently hosted a well-attended community meeting at Woodstock Brewhouse about their proposed project. Thus far, the company has provided the county with a “very rough site plan” for the project, Hinkle said.
He said an earlier-proposed solar project from Woodbridge-based MSolar Industries to develop a 168-acre solar facility at 16503 Old Valley Pike in Edinburg remains tabled at the company’s request so it can gather more community input and talk with the Virginia Department of Transportation about the potential development.
“The demand is there," Dotson said, "so we need to update our solar ordinance.”
