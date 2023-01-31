Shenandoah County voters will have a lot of decisions to make this November.
The ballots for the General Election on Nov. 7 will include candidates for three seats on the Board of Supervisors and three School Board seats, as well as those seeking to win terms as Sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Clerk of Court, Treasurer and Commissioner of Revenue.
Shenandoah County voters will also choose someone to represent them in Richmond in the House of Delegates and the state Senate.
And voters in Mount Jackson will determine who will fill the final year of a former town councilwoman’s unexpired term.
Many of the incumbents have not announced yet if they will be seeking another term.
Board of Supervisors
On the Board of Supervisors, the current terms of District 2 Supervisor Steven Baker, District 3 Supervisor Brad Pollack and District 6 Supervisor Tim Taylor each will expire on Dec. 31.
Baker is serving in his fourth term, and Pollack and Taylor are serving their first terms.
Pollack recently said he filed a statement of organization with the state Board of Elections for the new Senate District 1 seat this year but has not made a formal announcement about whether he plans to run for state Senate or the Board of Supervisors.
State Senate
If he decides to run for Senate, Pollack would be among several candidates vying for the four-year Senate District 1 seat, which covers Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties and Winchester.
The seat, which replaces the Senate District 26 seat, was created as a result of the latest redistricting process done every 10 years to account for U.S. Census population changes. The Virginia Supreme Court in December 2021 approved the redistricting maps that will be in effect for the next decade.
The Senate District 26 seat has been represented by Republican Mark Obenshain since 2004. His current four-year term will expire in January 2024.
The Republican candidates who have already announced they are seeking the seat are Frederick County School Board Chairman Brandon Monk, Air Force veteran Lance Allen of Frederick County, former Strasburg Town Councilman John Massoud, farmer and entrepreneur Robert Hupman of Bentonville, 33rd District House of Delegates representative Dave LaRock and grassroots community leader and Christendom College professor James Bergida of Front Royal.
House of Delegates
All seats in Virginia’s House of Delegates are up for election in November.
Republican Todd Gilbert has represented Shenandoah County and the other parts of District 15 since 2006. His current two-year term will expire in January 2024. He is the Speaker of the House.
Because of redistricting, Shenandoah County will be represented by the legislator who is elected to the 33rd House District seat this fall.
Running against is Gilbert is Democrat Emily Scott, who lives in Woodstock.
School Board
This year’s election also will include three School Board seats on the ballot.
The terms of District 2 Board member Marty Helsley, District 3 Board member Cynthia Walsh and District 6 Board member Andrew Keller each will expire on Dec. 31.
Helsley and Keller each are serving in their first terms, and Walsh is serving in her second.
Constitutional Officers
In the county’s constitutional offices, Tim Carter, who is a Republican, has served as sheriff since 2003. Amanda Wiseley, an independent, is serving in her third term as the commonwealth’s attorney.
Sarona Irvin, who is an independent, is serving in her first eight-year term as the clerk of court, Cindy George, a Democrat, is serving in her eighth term as treasurer and Kathy Black, a Republican, is serving in her sixth term as the commissioner of revenue.
Mount Jackson
Town voters will decide who will fill the final year of former Town Councilwoman Whitney Miller’s unexpired four-year term.
Miller had to give up her council seat in December because she and her family moved outside of the town limits. On Jan. 10, the council appointed Mount Jackson resident Brandi Freed to fill Miller’s seat through 2023.
On Nov. 7, voters will decide who will serve the remainder of Miller’s unexpired term for all of 2024.
