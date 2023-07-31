SHENANDOAH COUNTY — Shenandoah County authorities apprehended three men suspected of committing an armed robbery in Edinburg on Thursday morning.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery at approximately 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Elizabeth Lane, Edinburg, according to a news release. Denise Vollmer, public information officer for the agency, said the incident occurred at a residence.
Officers received a report that a robbery occurred, during which a suspect brandished a firearm, and the three men had fled the scene, according to the release. No injuries were reported, Vollmer said.
A deputy sheriff spotted the suspect vehicle just before 9 a.m. and made a traffic stop in the area of Stoney Creek Boulevard in Edinburg. The deputy identified the driver as Joshua Wayne Dellinger of Edinburg. Officers took Dellinger into custody without incident, the release states. Dellinger, 36, was booked at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted nonviolent felon.
Officers took the two passengers, identified as Kyle Austin Cowart and Dallas Michael Fraley into custody without incident. Officers arrested Cowart, of Mount Jackson, on outstanding warrants for two counts of failing to appear for a scheduled court date; and Fraley on one count of obtaining money by false pretenses, the release states.
The investigation remains ongoing and authorities say additional charges are pending, the release states.
Cowart, 25, and Fraley, 34, were free on bond on unrelated charges when the robbery occurred, according to court and jail records. Fraley is charged in Shenandoah County General District Court on single counts of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, obtaining money by false pretenses and petty larceny. Authorities arrested Fraley on the drug charge on May 22 and he bonded out of jail later that day. Fraley is scheduled to appear in the court Aug. 11 for the larceny and fraud charges, and on Aug. 25 for the drug offense.
Authorities arrested Cowart on April 21 and charged him with brandishing a firearm. Cowart has been free on bond since May 21, jail records show.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
