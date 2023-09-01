MOUNT SOLON — “This is definitely my favorite event of the year,” remarked Shenandoah Mountain 100 director Chris Scott.
Hundreds of cyclists, supporters and event volunteers will flock to Stokesville Campground this weekend as a challenging mountain bike race that has become somewhat of a tradition within the local cycling community takes off for its 25th anniversary race.
Scott — who has been an avid mountain biker and racer himself since the late 1980s — has been directing the event since the very beginning. He noted that the reason for starting the race in the first place came from the desire to provide an all-day trail riding adventure.
“Back then,” Scott said, “the way you found a new place to ride was by going to a race.”
Even though the race has gone through many changes in its two-and-a-half decades of life, the idea of celebrating local trails unique to this area with a full-pull style event remains.
A 100 kilometer version of the race will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2, while the classic 100 miler is set to start at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Despite recent changes in county compliance codes and therefore reconfigurations in the structure of the racecourse, Scott still plans to “serve up” a huge backcountry experience from Stokesville that delves deep into Virginia’s George Washington National Forest with a course consisting of single track, double track and fire roads with a bit of pavement mixed in as well.
With registration officially closed, Scott has been pulling together some of the finishing touches and explained that several hundred hours of manpower — many of them volunteering under the banner of Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition — have gone into trail maintenance in preparation for riders.
Racers come to the event from many places, but there’s a significant amount of local participation too and many Harrisonburg or Rockingham County natives boast the “finisher” title. Some are in it for competition and the glory, while others simply know a good challenge when they see it. Either way, the SM100 has become a part of the cycling community’s vibrant history.
“The coolest part about the event,” Scott said, “is that it has helped create a community.”
